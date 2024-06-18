Tunisia intercepts more than 1,800 migrants aiming to sail to Europe

Tunisia intercepted more than 1,800 migrants, thwarting 59 attempts to cross the Mediterranean Sea to Europe, on Saturday and Sunday.

There were 18 Tunisian citizens among those who tried to set out on the journey, the National Guard said on Monday.

Two bodies were recovered, while 24 smugglers, including organisers and mediators, were held.

Last week, authorities said security forces prevented more than 30,000 people from crossing to Europe through Tunisia's territorial waters in the first five months of 2024.

Read More Tunisian coast guard steps up migrant interception effort after boat tragedy

According to the Tunisian coastguard, 30,281 irregular migrants were intercepted at sea between January 1 and May 31, compared with 21,652 last year.

The coastguard also said it prevented the entry of 26,619 irregular through Tunisia's land borders in 2024, compared with 7,299 a year ago.

The North African country has signed agreements with the EU and countries such as Italy, which have agreed to help it strengthen Tunisia's capacity to curb the influx of migrants into Europe, in exchange for large sums of money, including much needed budget support packages.

Tunisian authorities have stepped efforts trying to control the large number of migrants moving through the country and attempting to reach Europe through its maritime borders.

A migrant woman learns how to sew at a centre run by the Organisation for the Support of Migrants in the southern Tunisian city of Medenine. It is a rare, locally driven opportunity for migrants to better themselves and integrate in a wider North Africa region that is often far from welcoming.

In recent years, Tunisia has become a major transit point for migrants – most of whom are from sub-Saharan African countries – trying to reach Europe for better economic opportunities through the dangerous Mediterranean route.

Thousands die each year attempting to make the journey with the help of human traffickers who provide unsafe, and often small, boats in exchange for ever increasing amounts of money.

The UN's migration agency has described the Mediterranean crossing as “the deadliest route for migrants on record” estimating that at least 3,129 people died or disappeared trying to cross to Europe through it last year alone.

This is the highest death toll recorded in the Mediterranean since 2017, International Organisation for Migration said.