Gaza war has caused 'significant and growing' damage to environment, UN report warns

The Gaza war has caused major environmental damage and the enclave faces a "long, painful recovery" if action is not taken soon, a UN report has warned.

The UN Environment Programme released the results of its preliminary investigation into the damage caused by more than eight months of war in the besieged enclave.

As the death toll increases in Gaza, with more than 37,300 people killed and tens of thousands injured, the environment has also suffered significant damage.

“Not only are the people of Gaza dealing with untold suffering from the ongoing war, the significant and growing environmental damage in Gaza risks locking its people into a painful, long recovery," said UNEP executive director Inger Andersen.

"Water and sanitation have collapsed. Critical infrastructure continues to be decimated. Coastal areas, soil and ecosystems have been severely impacted. All of this is deeply harming people's health, food security and Gaza's resilience."

Children search through burning rubbish in Gaza, which has been damaged severely by eight months of conflict. Photo: UNRWA

Environmental damage

Gaza already faced significant challenges before the outbreak of the war in October, the report said.

The enclave is one of the most densely populated areas in the world and repeated conflicts between Israel and Hamas damaged its infrastructure.

Despite these challenges, investment in key aspects of environmental management, including water, waste management and renewable energy were "delivering benefits for people and the environment" before the war erupted, the report said.

The conflict, which began with a Hamas-led attack on Israel that killed about 1,200 people, has disrupted all of the environmental management systems in Gaza, while creating new hazards and causing extensive damage.

All of Gaza's water sources have been disrupted, leading to an increased risk that disease will spread.

Damage to infrastructure meant it was estimated in March that Gaza was producing 5 per cent of its usual water supply. In April, it was estimated there was only enough water for between two to eight litres for every person each day – a significant drop from the daily supply of 85 litres per person before October.

Gazans have been forced to drink contaminated water or salty water, which pose health risks. The lack of water has also led to hygiene concerns, with many people forced to go without water for washing.

All five of the wastewater treatment plants in the enclave shut down owing to the war, causing untreated sewage to be released into the environment and exacerbating the risk of disease.

While the UNEP was unable to include air pollution data in its reported, the agency said the war had led to a sharp increase in fires, worsening air quality. The use of explosives has also increased the amount of dust and other polluting substances.

Gazans have faced severe water shortages since the outbreak of the war. AFP

Gaza in ruins

Most of the buildings in the enclave have been destroyed or damaged by Israeli attacks and street battles. As of January, about 60 per cent of all homes in Gaza had been damaged or destroyed, the UN said.

As a result, much of the enclave is covered in debris. The UNEP, which has been assessing the amount of debris since November, estimated that 39 million tonnes of has been created by the conflict.

This is equal to 107kg of debris for every square metre in the Gaza Strip.

The report showed that is more than five times the amount of debris generated by the 2017 battle to liberate the Iraqi city of Mosul from ISIS. It is also far more debris than was created in previous wars between Hamas and Israel.

The report warned that debris contains harmful substances that can cause lung diseases to develop over time.

Bodies also remain buried under the debris, with recovery efforts difficult to carry out as the war rages on.

A lack of clean water has increased the risk of disease spreading in the besieged enclave. AFP

Challenges ahead

The vast scale of the damage will require a major reconstruction effort that is expected to cost billions of dollars. The UN report appealed for the environment to be considered in any rebuilding initiatives, a move it said would help to avoid threats from water and land contamination.

"Restoring safe living conditions for a densely populated, water-scarce and contaminated strip of land will also require exceptionally careful planning," it said.

Due to security concerns and a lack of access, the UNEP relied on remote sensing surveys and data from Palestinian authorities, as well as World Bank assessments, for sections of its report.

"While many questions remain regarding the exact type and quantity of contaminants affecting the environment in Gaza, people are already living with the consequences of conflict-related damage to environmental management systems and pollution," Ms Andersen said.

“We urgently need a ceasefire to save lives and restore the environment, to enable Palestinians to start to recover from the conflict and rebuild their lives and livelihoods in Gaza."