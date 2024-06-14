Four killed as Israel strikes homes in Gaza city

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

Three women and a child have been killed in Israeli strikes on homes in Gaza city, with several other deadly attacks carried out across the besieged enclave overnight leading into Friday.

The women were killed in an attack near Hedar roundabout, in western Gaza city, while the child was killed in separate bombardment, Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.

Israeli aircraft carried out two operations in an area south-east of Al Zeitoun district. A raid was also conducted at the entrance of Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza.

In the southern city of Rafah, Israeli ground forces pressed on with their assault despite widespread international concern for the thousands of Palestinians seeking refuge there.

The western areas of Rafah also came under heavy fire on Thursday night and Friday morning.

In addition to the attacks on Gaza, Israeli raids in the occupied West Bank continued, with the army arresting a 13-year-old boy in the city of Jenin, Wafa reported.

The city of Qalqilya was also stormed by the forces and several arrests were made.

In the Jaidi neighbourhood, former detainee Maher Daoud was arrested again by Israeli forces. Media reports said that a search for his brother was also under way.

Several men were also detained inside a taxi office in Jaidi district. Another man was arrested in the city’s Kafr Saba neighbourhood after Israeli forces stormed his home.

The war on Gaza began after the unprecedented October 7 attack by Hamas on southern Israel, which resulted in the deaths of about 1,200 people.

The militants also seized 251 hostages. Of these, 116 remain in Gaza, although the Israeli army says 41 are dead.

Israel's retaliatory military offensive has left at least 37,232 people dead in Gaza, also mostly civilians, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.