Houthis say 14 killed after US-British strikes in Yemen

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

Fourteen people were killed and more than 30 wounded in US and British strikes on Yemen's Hodeidah province, Houthi TV station Al Masirah reported on Friday.

The missiles struck the port of Salif and damaged a radio building in Hodeidah's Al Hawk district.

British and the US forces carried out a joint operation against the Iran-backed Houthis on Thursday “to degrade their ability to persist with their attacks on international shipping in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden”.

The UK Defence Ministry said intelligence confirmed two sites near Hodeidah as being involved with the Houthi anti-shipping attacks.

Buildings were identified as housing drone ground control centres and providing storage for very long range drones, as well as surface-to-air weapons used to impede coalition operations to protect shipping in the region.

READ MORE Ship takes on water after being attacked twice in Red Sea

A set of Houthi sites at Ghulayfiqah, further south on the Yemeni coast, had also been identified as being involved in the command and control of their anti-shipping campaign, it said.

“The Royal Air Force Typhoon FGR4s therefore conducted strikes on the target buildings at these three locations, using Paveway IV guided bombs,” it said.

“As ever, the utmost care was taken in planning the strikes to minimise any risk to civilians or non-military infrastructure,” it added.

The US Central Command (Centcom) said its forces, alongside UK Armed Forces, carried out strikes against 13 Houthi targets in areas of Yemen controlled by the Iranian-backed rebels, in self-defence.

Al Masirah TV aired images of a wounded man being carried down the stairs and others receiving treatment at a hospital.

Other missiles hit outside of the rebel-held capital, Sanaa, and elsewhere in the country, with little other information being released – possibly indicating that Houthi military sites had been struck.

US forces also destroyed eight drones in Houthi controlled areas of Yemen and over the Red Sea.

The unmanned aerial vehicles and sites “presented a threat to US and coalition forces and merchant vessels in the region”, Centcom said.

This is the fifth time the US and British militaries have conducted a combined operation against the Houthis since January 12.

The strikes came a day after a US MQ-9 Reaper drone went down in Yemen, and the Houthis released footage they said showed the aircraft being hit with a surface-to-air missile in a desert region of Yemen’s central Marib province. It was the third such downing this month alone.

Also earlier this week, missile attacks twice damaged a Marshall Islands-flagged, Greek-owned ship in the Red Sea off the coast of Yemen, with a private security company saying radio traffic suggested the vessel took on water after being struck. The Houthis have claimed responsibility for the attack.

The Yemeni group have stepped up attacks on shipping in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden in recent months, demanding that Israel end the war in Gaza, which has killed more than 36,000 Palestinians.

The war began after Hamas-led militants attacked Israel on October 7, killing about 1,200 people and taking 240 hostage.

The Houthis have launched more than 50 attacks on shipping, seized one vessel and sunk another since November, according to the US Maritime Administration.

Shipping through the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden has declined because of the threat.