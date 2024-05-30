China’s Xi and Arab leaders call for Israel-Palestine peace conference

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for an international peace conference focused on the Israel-Gaza war and promised more humanitarian aid as he opened a summit with leaders of Arab states on Thursday in Beijing.

The summit is being attended by heads of state from the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Bahrain and Tunisia among others.

“War should not continue indefinitely, justice should not be absent forever,” Mr Xi said at the summit as he reaffirmed China’s support of UN membership for Palestine. “China will work with the Arab side as good partners to make our relations a model for maintaining world peace and stability.”

China has stepped up its diplomatic efforts in the Middle East in recent years as it looked to play a more geopolitical role. Last year, China helped broker a reconciliation agreement between regional rivals Saudi Arabia and Iran after years of animosity. The easing of hostilities between Riyadh and Tehran has remained even amid regional tensions caused by Israel’s war on Gaza.

At the summit, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi urged the international community to ensure Palestinians in the Gaza Strip are not displaced from their war-ravaged territory.

“I call on the international community to immediately provide for long-term humanitarian assistance to the Gaza Strip and to end the Israeli siege, and to stop any attempt at forcing Palestinians to forcibly flee their land,” he said.

The Egyptian leader’s comments come hours after Israel’s military said it seized full control of a strategic corridor along Gaza’s border with Egypt to cut off smuggling tunnels as it tries to destroy the Hamas group.

The capture of the area – known as the Philadelphi Corridor – could further complicate Israel’s strained relations with Egypt, which has complained about Israel’s advance towards its border. Israel says the corridor is saturated with tunnels that have funnelled weapons and other goods for Hamas – despite a years-long blockade imposed by Israel and Egypt.

The call by Mr Xi and his Arab counterparts on Thursday for a peace conference echoes a similar move made by the Arab League earlier this month.

Mr Xi also said China will host the second China-Arab States Summit in 2026.

On trade ties, Chinese leader Xi Jinping said on Thursday he would seek to deepen energy co-operation with Arab states.

“China will further enhance strategic co-operation with the Arab side on oil and gas, and integrate supply security with market security,” the Chinese leader said, adding that Beijing is also ready to work on new energy technology and equipment production.