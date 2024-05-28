Israel-Gaza war live: Spain, Norway and Ireland to recognise Palestine amid new strikes

<p>Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has said Spain will recognise a Palestinian state, including the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, unified under the Palestinian National Authority, with East Jerusalem as its capital.</p><p>He said in a televised address that the European country would not recognise any changes to Palestinian borders after 1967 unless all the parties agree on them.</p><p>"Recognition of the state of Palestine ... is an essential requirement if we are all to achieve peace," he said.</p><p>The Spanish government will formally approve the recognition later on Tuesday.</p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="es" dir="ltr">🔴EN DIRECTO<br><br>El presidente del Gobierno, <a href="https://twitter.com/sanchezcastejon?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@sanchezcastejon</a>, realiza una declaración institucional sobre el reconocimiento del Estado de Palestina. <a href="https://t.co/pVg3mdJXbH">https://t.co/pVg3mdJXbH</a></p>&mdash; La Moncloa (@desdelamoncloa) <a href="https://twitter.com/desdelamoncloa/status/1795342039841644732?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 28, 2024</a></blockquote>\n\n