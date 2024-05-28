Live Blog
Palestinians look at the destruction after an Israeli strike where displaced people were staying in Rafah, Gaza Strip, Monday, May 27, 2024. Palestinian health workers said Israeli airstrikes killed at least 35 people in the area. Israel's army confirmed Sunday's strike and said it hit a Hamas installation and killed two senior Hamas militants. (AP Photo / Jehad Alshrafi)

Israel-Gaza war live: Spain, Norway and Ireland to recognise Palestine amid new strikes

Around a million people fled Rafah over the past few weeks, says the UN agency for Palestinian refugees

  • Spain to recognise Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as capital
  • About a million people fled Rafah over the past few weeks, says UNRWA
  • UN rights chief expresses 'horror' at Israeli strike on Rafah camp
  • The UN Security Council is set to convene an emergency meeting on Tuesday
  • Israeli Prime Minister acknowledges 'tragic mistake' in Rafah
  • Gaza death toll reaches 36,000, with 81,026 wounded
Updated: May 28, 2024, 8:16 AM