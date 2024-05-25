Israel strikes southern city of Rafah after ICJ ruling to halt its offensive

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

Israel bombed the Gaza Strip, including Rafah, on Saturday, hours after the International Court of Justice ordered Israel to stop its attack on the southern city, in a ruling that cited the “immense risk” to Palestinians in Gaza.

Hours after the ruling of the ICJ, whose orders are legally binding but lack direct enforcement mechanisms, Israel carried out strikes on the Gaza Strip while clashes between the Israeli army and Hamas militants continued.

There were reported Israeli strikes in Rafah and the central city of Deir Al Balah.

As well as calling for the military operation in the southern city to end, the ICJ also ordered Israel to open the Rafah border crossing for aid and refrain from any action that would lead to the “physical destruction” of Palestinians as a group.

Judges also demanded the immediate release of all hostages still held by Palestinian militants, hours after the Israeli military announced troops had recovered the bodies of three more of the captives from northern Gaza.

READ MORE ICJ orders Israel to halt its Rafah offensive in Gaza

Israeli troops entered Rafah on May 7 despite pressure from the US and other world powers not to go ahead with a large-scale ground offensive.

Troops took over the Palestinian side of the Rafah border crossing with Egypt, further slowing sporadic deliveries of aid for Gaza's 2.4 million people.

Elsewhere in the Gaza Strip, the Palestinian Wafa news agency reported that several people were killed and others injured in Israeli air strikes on Gaza city overnight.

Local sources said that bodies and injured people were pulled out from a house in Al Daraj neighbourhood in Gaza city.

At least four people were killed in an Israeli strike on an apartment north of Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip, Wafa said.

Ceasefire talks

The court order comes ahead of Gaza ceasefire negotiations which are to resume next week in Paris.

Two sources told The National on Friday that talks in the French capital would bring together CIA director William Burns, his counterparts in Egyptian and Israeli intelligence and a senior delegation from Qatar.

Ceasefire talks involving US, Egyptian and Qatari mediators ended shortly after Israel launched the Rafah operation. This week, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said the war cabinet had asked the Israeli delegation “to continue negotiations for the return of the hostages”.

Mr Burns was expected to meet Israeli representatives in Paris in a bid to relaunch negotiations, a western source said.

French President Emmanuel Macron received the Prime Minister of Qatar and the Saudi, Egyptian and Jordanian foreign ministers on Friday “to press for a ceasefire”, according to Cairo.

The French presidency said they held talks on the Gaza war and ways to set up a Palestinian state alongside Israel.

The five countries discussed “the effective implementation of the two-state solution”, it said.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also spoke with Israeli war cabinet minister Benny Gantz about further efforts to achieve a ceasefire and reopen the Rafah border crossing, Washington said.

Israeli ground troops started moving into Rafah in early May, defying global opposition.

On Friday, Egypt agreed to a request by US President Joe Biden to temporarily deliver humanitarian aid and fuel to Gaza through the Israeli border crossing of Karam Abu Salem.

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi's office said the agreement was reached during a telephone conversation between the Egyptian leader and President Biden.

The aid and fuel would be handed to the UN at the Israeli crossing.

It said this was a temporary measure until a “legal mechanism” is found to operate the Palestinian side of Egypt's Rafah border crossing with Gaza.

On Friday, the Palestinian Presidency said it agreed with Egypt on temporarily sending humanitarian aid to Gaza through Israel's Karam Abu Salem crossing until an agreement is reached to reopen the Rafah crossing.