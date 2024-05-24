Gaza ceasefire negotiations to resume in Paris next week, sources say

Gaza ceasefire negotiations are to resume next week in Paris, The National has learnt.

Two sources said on Friday that the talks in the French capital would bring together CIA director William Burns, his counterparts in Egyptian and Israeli intelligence, as well as a senior delegation from Qatar.

The last round of negotiations collapsed earlier this month after Israel rejected Hamas’s demands for a full military withdrawal from Gaza, a permanent ceasefire and the staggered release of about 20 hostages over a six-week period.

The US, Egypt and Qatar have been trying to broker another ceasefire in the seven-month-old war since a week-long pause ended on December 1.

This is a developing story.