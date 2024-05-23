Israel intensifies Gaza offensive as violence in West Bank surges

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

Israel intensified its bombardment across the Gaza Strip just after midnight on Thursday, killing dozens of Palestinians, as its forces advanced deeper into the heart of the southern city of Rafah.

The assault on Rafah, a city which had served as a refuge for more than half of Gaza's 2.3 million people, has sent hundreds of thousands of people fleeing to previously war-ravaged areas of the enclave since May 6.

Palestinian media reported that an Israeli air strike on Gaza city killed at least 16 people, including 10 children. In a separate strike, seven people in one house were killed in Zawayda. Eight Palestinians, including children, were killed in the Nuseirat refugee camp.

Reuters reported that Israeli tanks had taken up position on the edge of Yibna neighbourhood in central Rafah, raising concern that a full-scale invasion of the southern city was imminent despite international concerns about high civilian casualties.

Israel says it has to enter Rafah to flush out the Hamas fighters it believes are hiding there.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told a House of Representatives hearing on Wednesday that the Biden administration is concerned about Israel's possible use of heavy bombs against civilians in Rafah.

“We have an ongoing conversation with Israel about this and about our concerns about the use of these particular weapons in that particular way in that particular place. And those concerns remain,” Mr Blinken said.

US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin said on X that he discussed the importance of protecting civilians in Rafah in a phone call with Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant.

More than 35,700 Palestinians have been killed, according to the Health Ministry, since Israel started its war on Gaza on October 7 in retaliation to a Hamas attack which killed about 1,200 Israelis.

The UN estimates that more than 800,000 people have fled Rafah since Israel launched its offensive there.

There was no Israeli military comment on the overnight situation in Rafah. But it said it had killed a number of Hamas fighters in Khan Younis, a city north of Rafah where Israeli forces have returned despite the military claiming to have defeated the group there months ago.

The military said its forces killed a key Hamas member in Khan Younis, identified as Ahmed Yasser Alkara.

Israeli raids in West Bank

As the offensive in Gaza intensified, the death toll from the Israeli raid on the Jenin refugee camp rose after a 30-year-old Palestinian man died from his wounds on Thursday morning.

At least 12 people have been killed in the operation that began on Tuesday morning, including four children and a doctor, the officials Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.

Ambulances were prevented from providing medical assistance to those shot by Israeli forces and a paramedic was arrested while treating the injured, Wafa said.

Market stalls, vehicles and civilian property were destroyed by Israeli bulldozers during the raid, local media reported.

Al Jazeera said Israeli forces fired at their crew near a hotel in Jenin on Wednesday night as they were preparing to go live. One hotel staff member was injured.

After being blindfolded, a Palestinian man is detained by Israeli forces during a raid in Jenin. AP

Footage from the raid shows smoke billowing from tyres set on fire by Palestinian protesters clashing with Israeli forces. Most of the streets near the Jenin refugee camp were empty of civilians.

Videos on social media showed Israeli forces with snipers and military bulldozers on the streets, with roundabouts and civilian property in Jenin turned into rubble. Video also showed blindfolded men stripped to their underwear before being taken away.

The Jenin camp has been a target of repeated Israeli military operations, particularly since October 7. The Israeli government claims the camp is a stronghold of armed factions responsible for committing and plotting attacks.