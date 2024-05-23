Iran's Raisi to be buried in Mashhad as funeral ceremonies conclude

Iran's Ebrahim Raisi will be buried in his hometown of Mashhad on Thursday evening after several days of funeral ceremonies held across the country.

The president, 63, and Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian were killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday alongside several other officials.

Thousands turned out in Tehran on Wednesday for funeral ceremonies attended by foreign representatives and leaders of Iran-backed militant groups, including Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh, seen for the first time since ICC chief prosecutor Karim Khan said he would seek his arrest.

People surrounded the funeral cortege as it moved slowly through streets lined with photos of the eight people killed in the crash, with large banners depicting Mr Raisi hung across the city.

A Foreign Ministry ceremony for Mr Amirabdollahian began in Tehran's Mashakh Square on Thursday morning after his body was flown back from Mashhad, where mourners had surrounded his coffin at Imam Reza Ali shrine.

Mr Raisi will be buried at the same shrine, with Mr Amirabdollahian to be interred at Shah Abdol Azim shrine near Tehran.

While thousands of regime supporters turned out for funeral ceremonies in Tehran, Tabriz and Qom, reaction from the general public has reflected popular opposition to the hardline president, with many saying they will not mourn a leader who presided over the fierce crackdown on anti-regime protesters and critics, in addition to the execution of political prisoners in the 1980s.

Images published by Iranian media on Wednesday showed officials in Mashhad preparing for the final day of funeral rites.

Others showed mourners surrounding Mr Amirabdollahian's coffin at Mehrabad Airport as it returned from Mashhad.

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Khamenei led prayers over the remains at Tehran University on Wednesday and was filmed embracing Mr Raisi's grandsons near the coffin.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan were among several foreign representatives who had travelled to Tehran, meeting Iranian leaders to express their condolences.

Iranian state media published conflicting reports of 40 to 90 foreign delegations visiting the capital.

As ceremonies in Tehran concluded, Hezbollah released old photos of Mr Raisi visiting the militant group in Lebanon for the first time.

The images, also carried on Iranian state media, showed the president and his entourage meeting militants next to a rocket launcher.

Yemen's Houthis and Hamas also issued statements paying tribute to Mr Raisi.

Tehran has launched an investigation into Sunday's crash, which took place in heavy fog in north-western Iran.

The entourage, travelling on the second of three helicopters in a presidential convoy, was returning from a dam inauguration ceremony on the border with Azerbaijan when communication with their helicopter was lost.

Mohammed Ali Ale Hashem, Khamenei's representative to East Azerbaijan province and an imam in Tabriz, was the only person to survive the crash initially but he died a few hours later, officials said.