Jordan expects more European states to recognise Palestinian state soon

More European countries are expected to soon follow Spain, Norway and Ireland in announcing plans to formally recognise an independent Palestinian state, with Israel now considered an “outcast”, Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi has said.

The three countries, which have been more critical of Israel than the bigger European powers, announced their show of support for Palestinians on Wednesday.

“We highly value this decision,” Mr Safadi said after meeting Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto in Amman.

“There will be other European countries that will be doing [the same] in the next few days.”

He described the decision as “a fundamental and necessary step”, and highlighted the rejection of the Palestinian people's right to freedom and an independent state, as well as “practical measures … that are killing chances for peace”.

Jordan, which is dependent on the US for aid and for security, has sought to lean on its connections in the West to restrain Israel since its invasion of Gaza began.

The military assault was launched in response to a surprise Hamas attack on October 7 that killed about 1,200 civilians.

Jordan's criticism of Israeli conduct has intensified since efforts to secure a Gaza ceasefire floundered over the past two months.

Palestinian health officials say more than 36,600 people have been killed in the invasion.

Mr Safadi said Israel had been causing “an unprecedented catastrophe” in Gaza and was responsible for an “inhumane racist scene that the world must clearly confront”.

Last month, Jordan helped Israel take down missiles and rockets launched by Iran.

The kingdom, however, is calling for an investigation into “war crimes” in Gaza.

Mr Safadi said Israel was “being looked upon worldwide as an outcast state” with an “extremist Israeli government pushing the region towards collapse”.

Jordan is in contact with Spain, Norway and Ireland in an effort to end the invasion of Gaza and “put the region on the road to the two-state solution”, he said.