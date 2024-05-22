Israeli raid on Jenin enters second day as surgeon confirmed among death toll

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

An Israeli raid on Jenin in the occupied West Bank entered its second day on Wednesday after eight people were killed the previous day.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said the Israeli military had killed eight people and injured about 20 others in an attack on Tuesday.

Official Palestinian media identified those killed as civilians aged 15 to 51. Among them were a surgeon and a student, the Wafa news agency said, citing hospital director Wissam Bakir.

Doctors Without Borders (MSF) confirmed a surgeon from the Khalil Suleiman Hospital it supports was among the casualties.

In a post on X, MSF said Dr Osayd Jabarin had been shot dead on his way to work. The charity said it did not receive prior notification about the raids taking place.

Wafa reported that one person from Jenin refugee camp was shot and injured on Wednesday as the attack continued.

Israeli drones were reportedly heard as troops on the ground searched dozens of houses in the camp and made a number of arrests.

The Israeli army said it had launched a “counterterrorism operation” in Jenin on Tuesday in which its forces had exchanged fire with "armed terrorists".

Hamas on Wednesday said it had been engaged in "violent clashes with the occupation forces" since the raid began.

The spokesman for the Palestinian Presidency said the raid in Jenin, as well as air strikes in Gaza, indicate that Israel shows no signs of stopping despite the International Criminal Court seeking arrest warrants for the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, as well as Hamas officials.

The Jenin refugee camp has been a target of Israeli military campaigns, particularly since the war broke out in Gaza on October 7. The Netanyahu government claims the camp is a stronghold of armed factions responsible for committing and plotting attacks against Israel.

At least 513 Palestinians have been killed and thousands arrested in the West Bank since the outbreak of the Gaza war, according to Palestinian officials. Illegal Israeli settlers in the territory have perpetrated much of the recent violence.

In Gaza, the death toll has passed 35,600.

As the raid on Jenin continues, Mr Gallant on Wednesday announced he would repeal a 2005 disengagement law, which had prevented Israelis from moving into settlements in some parts of the Palestinian territories near Jenin.

Previously, settlers had been allowed to travel to the illegal settlement outpost of Homesh.

The Knesset approved the law’s repeal last summer but the decision was not implemented, pending a military order.

Meanwhile, Norway, Ireland and Spain have taken the step to recognise an independent Palestinian state.

Making the historic announcement on Wednesday, the Norwegian government said: “The war in Gaza and the constant expansion of illegal settlements in the West Bank still mean that the situation in Palestine is more difficult than it has been in decades."