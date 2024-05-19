Live Blog
Palestinians mourn their relatives who were killed in an Israeli airstrike in Nuseirat, at the Al Aqsa hospital in Deir al Balah, Gaza Strip, Sunday, May 19, 2024. (AP Photo / Abdel Kareem Hana)

Israel-Gaza war live: At least 20 killed in air strike on Nuseirat camp

Rescuers are still searching for missing people trapped under the rubble, according to reports

  • At least 20 killed in air strike on Nuseirat camp
  • Almost half of Rafah's population has fled, UNRWA says
  • Gantz issues deadline for Israel's vision for Gaza
  • Saudi crown prince and US national security adviser discuss Gaza
  • Hezbollah a bigger threat to Israel than Hamas, France's UN envoy says
  • Gaza death toll reaches 35,386, with 79,366 wounded
Updated: May 19, 2024, 8:55 AM