Israel-Gaza war live: At least 20 killed in air strike on Nuseirat camp

<p>A Gaza hospital said that an Israeli air strike on a house at a refugee camp in the centre of the Palestinian territory killed at least 20 people.</p><p>"We received 20 fatalities and several wounded after an Israeli air strike targeted a house belonging to the Hassan family in Al Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza," Al Aqsa Martyrs Hospital said.</p><p>Witnesses said the strike occurred at about 3am local time. The Israeli army said it was checking the report.</p><p>Palestinian official news agency Wafa reported that the wounded included several children, and rescuers were searching for missing people trapped under the rubble.</p><p><em>- AFP</em></p>