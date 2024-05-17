Hezbollah 'blinds' Israeli defences with drone strike on Sky Dew airship

Israel has suffered a substantial setback to its surveillance capabilities after a Hezbollah drone struck a $230 million advanced radar detection airship in its deepest attack into the country to date.

Israel's military has confirmed that the Sky Dew blimp, which can spot targets up to 250km away, had been damaged in an attack by a kamikaze drone. Local reports suggest the blimp was shot down.

Intelligence analysts told The National that Hezbollah is seeking to make northern Israel’s detection systems “go blind” potentially ahead of a more serious assault.

With Hezbollah strikes increasing in northern Israel, a local mayor has accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of “ignoring reality” over the growing threat.

Sky Dew detection

Israel has been developing the Sky Dew project since 2022, giving its forces an advanced observation system for drones and cruise missiles striking from Iran and Syria, as well as Lebanon, by picking up smaller targets that are harder to detect in northern Israel's valleys.

It then gives precision targeting information to air defence weapons, including the Iron Dome system.

The Sky Dew blimp can spot targets up to 250km away. Getty Images

The balloon also has the key advantage of remaining airborne at low cost, without requiring fuel or crew replacement, whereas surveillance aircraft cost $40,000 an hour to operate.

But that capability has either been severely damaged or destroyed after Hezbollah launched a one-way attack drone that flew 33km undetected into Israeli airspace and struck the balloon close to the town of Tiberias.

The aircraft was probably an Iran-designed Ababil carrying a 40kg warhead travelling up to 370kph with a range of 120km.

Blinding defences

“What it is clear is that Hezbollah are trying to make the northern Israel detection defences go blind,” said Sarit Zehavi, a former lieutenant colonel in Israeli military intelligence.

Speaking from northern Israel, she had spent most of pre-dawn Friday awake after another drone strike, although air-raid sirens indicated this one had been detected.

Ms Zehavi, who is also a mother and runs Alma, an open-source intelligence centre, said she was discussing with neighbours “whether to stay at home during this Saturday or to go away” with the drone attacks increasingly frequent over the last two months.

Sarit Zehavi, founder of Alma open-source intelligence centre

Tal Hagin, a leading open-source intelligence analyst based in Tel Aviv, said there was “clearly something lacking in Israel's defence system at the moment” because a drone had been able to enter “from within Lebanese territory all the way into Israel, over 30km away”.

“Acting as a proxy for Iran, Hezbollah is essentially trying to take out the eyes of Israel’s northern defence capabilities,” he said.

He added that the precision of recent attacks suggested that just like the Israelis, Hezbollah had a “target bank” of sites it can hit in retaliatory strikes.

The Sky Dew attack came shortly after Israel confirmed it had killed a senior Hezbollah field commander on Wednesday.

No impact

Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, Israel’s military spokesman, confirmed that a Hezbollah drone had scored a direct hit on Sky Dew but added there were no casualties and that it “had no impact to the IDF's aerial situational awareness capability in the area”.

Hezbollah confirmed in a statement that “a number of attack drones” had struck an Israeli airbase near Tiberias. “It accurately hit its designated targets and achieved what it wanted from this limited operation,” a spokesman said.

Northern anger

Attacks in northern Israel have increased substantially in the past week with 40 missiles striking on Thursday as warning sirens blared almost continuously along the Golan Heights.

There were 133 threat sirens in total, giving alerts for both missile and drone attacks and adding to the sense of danger for residents.

The southern Lebanese village of Kfar Kila during Israeli bombardment. AFP

Hezbollah’s attacks since October 7 have driven more than 60,000 Israelis from their farms and homes on the border.

Their departure could now become permanent said Moshe Davidovitch, head of the regional council, in a letter to Mr Netanyahu.

“Given the manner in which this national issue is being handled, the northern conflict zone will be abandoned – not only the towns that have been evacuated but the entire conflict area in which our people believe things are business as usual while inexplicably ignoring reality.” he wrote on Sunday.