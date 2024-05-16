Israel-Gaza war live: US anchors temporary aid pier to beach of Gaza

<p>The US on Thursday anchored a temporary pier to the beach in Gaza to deliver additional humanitarian aid to Palestinian civilians in the enclave.</p><p>The US Central Command said that "as part of this effort, no US troops entered Gaza".</p><p>"Trucks carrying humanitarian assistance are expected to begin moving ashore in the coming days. The United Nations will receive the aid and co-ordinate its distribution into Gaza," it said.</p><p>Israeli forces will be in charge of security on the shore, but there are also two US Navy warships near the area in the eastern Mediterranean Sea, the USS Arleigh Burke and the USS Paul Ignatius. Both ships are destroyers equipped with a wide range of weapons and capabilities to protect American troops off shore and allies on the beach.</p><p>Israeli military spokesman Lt. Col. Nadav Shoshani confirmed that the&nbsp;pier&nbsp;had been attached and that Israeli engineering units had flattened ground around the area and surfaced roads for trucks.</p><p>“We have been working for months on full cooperation with (the U.S. military) on this project, facilitating it, supporting it in any way possible,” Shoshani said. “It’s a top priority in our operation.”</p><p>Aid agencies say they are running out of food in southern Gaza and fuel is dwindling, which will force hospitals to shut down critical operations and halt truck deliveries of aid. </p><p>The UN and others have warned for weeks that an Israel assault on Rafah would cripple humanitarian operations and cause a disastrous surge in civilian casualties.</p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Today at approximately 7:40 a.m. (Gaza time) United States Central Command personnel supporting the humanitarian mission to deliver additional humanitarian aid to Palestinian civilians in need anchored a temporary pier to the beach in Gaza. As part of this effort, no U.S. troops… <a href="https://t.co/048seMnkLJ">pic.twitter.com/048seMnkLJ</a></p>&mdash; U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) <a href="https://twitter.com/CENTCOM/status/1790985670158168442?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 16, 2024</a></blockquote>\n\n