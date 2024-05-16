Israel-Gaza war live: Five Israeli soldiers killed in northern Gaza

<p>Five Israeli soldiers were killed and another seven wounded, three of them seriously, in northern Gaza’s Jabalia on Wednesday, the military said.</p><p>The soldiers all served in the Paratroopers Brigade’s 202nd Battalion.</p><p>Their deaths bring to 278 the number of Israeli troops killed in the Gaza military campaign since the start of the ground offensive on October 27.</p><p>Fighting has raged in recent days in northern Gaza. An Israeli army spokesman said there were "attempts by Hamas to rebuild its military capabilities" months after Israel declared the Palestinian armed group's command structure in the area dismantled.</p><p>Fierce battles and heavy Israeli bombardments have been reported in Jabalia refugee camp and the central Nuseirat camp since the army launched a "targeted" operation focusing on the southern city of Rafah early this month.</p>