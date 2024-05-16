Live Blog
This handout picture released by the Israeli army on May 14, 2024 shows Israeli soldiers during military operations in the Gaza Strip, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas. (Photo by Israeli Army / AFP) / === RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Handout / Israeli Army' - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS ==

Israel-Gaza war live: Five Israeli soldiers killed in northern Gaza

Around 278 Israeli troops have been killed since the start of the ground offensive on October 27

  • Israeli forces kill three Palestinians in West Bank raid
  • US anchors temporary pier to beach of Gaza, says Central Command
  • Hamas says Israeli amendments on ceasefire proposal led to deadlock
  • Hamas delegation meets Hezbollah's Hassan Nasrallah
  • Netanyahu accuses Egypt of holding Gaza 'hostage' in crossing row
  • Gaza death toll reaches 35,233, with 79,141 wounded
Updated: May 16, 2024, 7:17 AM