Israel strikes Lebanon's Beqaa after Hezbollah's deepest attack into Israel

Israeli warplanes carried out a series of overnight strikes deep within the country targeting Lebanon's northeastern Beqaa valley, as Hezbollah launched its deepest strike into Israeli territory since the Gaza war started.

The strikes had targeted the eastern mountain range between the towns of Britel and Al Khuraiba, in the Beqaa Valley, a Hezbollah bastion bordering Syria, some 100 kilometres from the border with Israel, Lebanese media reported.

Videos shared online show massive explosions, fires and smoke billowing from the targeted areas. There were no reported casualties.

The Israeli army said that the overnight strikes targeted a Hezbollah weapons manufacturing plant used for building guided munitions and drones.

Iran-backed Hezbollah opened a what it calls a “pressure front” to divert Israel from its onslaught on Gaza, a day after Hamas launched its attack on southern Israel on October 7 that sparked the war.

Since then, the two enemies have exchanged daily fire, which has been loosely confined to the border between the two countries — although Israel has on occasion launched strikes deeper into Lebanon.

The overnight attack follows Hezbollah's drone attack earlier on Wednesday at a military base West of Israel's Tiberias, marking Hezbollah deepest attack into Israel since the Gaza war started.

According to the Israeli army, one of Hezbollah's drones struck a sensitive military facility near the Golani Junction in the Lower Galilee last night. The second one was downed by its air defences.

Hezbollah said it was targeting part of the surveillance system used by the Israeli air force. The militant group added that the attacks "hit its limited targets accurately and achieved its objectives in this limited operation."

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah said in a televised speech on Monday the Lebanese front will persist until Israel ceases its hostilities in Gaza.

"The resistance front in Lebanon remains steadfast in its support for the Gaza Strip and is escalating according to the field," Mr Nasrallah said.

At least 412 people have been killed in Lebanon in more than seven months of cross-border violence, mostly militants but also including 79 civilians, according to an AFP tally.

Israel says 14 soldiers and 10 civilians have been killed on its side of the border.

Tens of thousands of people have been displaced in areas on both sides of the border