Omar bin Omran: Algerian man found alive in cellar after more than 25 years

An Algerian man missing for more than 25 years has been found alive, having apparently been kidnapped and held in a cellar only a few hundred metres from his family home.

Omar bin Omran, now 45, from Djelfa in northern Algeria, went missing while on his way to a nearby training centre nearby, local media reported.

A video on social media showed the moment he was discovered by security forces on Sunday. In the footage, Mr bin Omran, who has a long beard, appears to be shivering as he is helped out of the cellar, which was concealed under bales of hay. He was unable to speak.

"The Djelfa Attorney General’s Office informs the public that on May 12 at 8pm local time it found victim Omar bin Omran, aged 45, in the cellar of his neighbour, BA, aged 61," prosecutors said in a statement.

The owner of the home where Mr bin Omran was found has been arrested. The "perpetrator of this heinous crime" will be punished severely, officials said.

Omar bin Omran went missing 26 years ago near his home in northern Algeria. Photo: Djelfa Judicial Council

The suspect is understood to have lived alone and worked as a civil servant. He is also accused of killing Mr bin Omran's dog.

Mr bin Omran's family alerted security forces after the suspect's brother suggested on social media that his sibling was involved in the kidnapping. The brothers were reported to be in a dispute over inheritance.

Mr bin Omran later said he used to see his family from the cellar window but was unable to call for help because he was "under some sort of spell" by his alleged abductor, local media reported.

Mr bin Omran's family said they never stopped searching for him. His mother died in 2013 and her dying wish was for authorities to find her son.