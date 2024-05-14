Arab League ministers seek consensus on Gaza ahead of Bahrain summit

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

Israel's war in Gaza is expected to top the agenda as Foreign Ministers of Arab League countries gathered in Manama on Tuesday to finalise the bloc's joint action plan for the year before leaders arrive for their annual summit on Thursday.

Bahrain, as current holder of the Arab League presidency, has been working towards Arab unity on the summit's final communique.

It failed to do so at emergency summit in Riyadh in November, a month after Israel launched a military offensive on the Palestinian enclave in response to an attack by Hamas fighters that claimed 1,200 lives and took 240 hostages.

“The Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani has been on a tour of the Arab states meeting with leaders to get them unified behind the final text which is expected to announce a tougher stance against Israel,” a source told The National.

President Mahmoud Abbas held talks with Bahrain's Foreign Minister, Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani in Ramallah in April. Photo: Wafa

Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit arrived in Manama on Sunday and led a meeting of the group's Economic and Social Council, which was followed by talks on Arab unity regarding postwar reconstruction plans for Gaza.

“The League of Arab States emphasised the importance of seeking to alleviate the pain of the residents of the Gaza Strip. The bridges of humanitarian aid coming from Arab countries to Gaza have not stopped, but Israel has continued to prevent the entry of aid and used the weapon of starvation against the people of the Gaza Strip,” Mr Aboul Gheit said after the meeting.

He said the summit on Thursday would need to produce an “emergency plan to deal with the repercussions of the war”.

Muhannad Al Aklouk, the Palestinian representative to the Arab League, said the emergency response plan would require two stages.

“The first is programmes related to emergency response, comprehensive relief and early recovery, and the second will be worked on at a later time and is related to recovery and early reconstruction,” he told reporters in Manama.

Arab consensus

Diplomatic sources in Manama told The National that Bahraini summit organisers have been attempting to build on the resolution drafted at the Riyadh summit that failed to win majority consensus from the Arab League's 22 member states.

There was disagreement over several clauses that Saudi Arabia, which held the presidency before Bahrain, insisted on including. Eleven members voted for the resolution, four voted against, and the rest abstained.

After concluding three days of talks on a collective response and action regarding the developments in Gaza, the Arab League and Organisation of Islamic Co-operation jointly called for an arms embargo against Israel

A billboard shows flags of countries participating in 33rd Arab Summit that will take place in Manama, Bahrain, May 14, 2024. Reuters

“There’s a sense with the diplomats already in discussions ahead of Thursday’s high-level meeting of leaders that this summit in Bahrain is a consequential summit because of the Palestinian cause,” Tawfeeq Almansour, a former Bahraini diplomat, told reporters on Sunday.

“The fate of the Palestinian cause is the fate of the Arab world. The recent aggression on Gaza solidified that even more.”

Calls for Gaza ceasefire

Israel on Monday intensified military operations against Hamas in Gaza in the north and in the crowded southern city of Rafah.

Israeli troops entered Rafah last week despite warnings from the international community, including from its leading ally and benefactor the US, about a humanitarian catastrophe if it invaded.

Rafah was hosting more than one million Gazans displaced from their homes during more than seven months of a war that has razed buildings across the besieged enclave, destroyed its infrastructure and health system and created acute shortages of food.

Many of the more than 35,000 people killed so far were women and children, Gaza's Health Ministry said.

The fighting in Rafah has forced out nearly 360,000 people so far, according to the UN Agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, which said that “no place is safe” in Gaza.