CIA chief returns to Cairo for Gaza ceasefire talks on amended deal

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

CIA chief William Burns returned to Cairo as talks on securing a ceasefire deal continue between Israel and Hamas, with details of the proposed amended agreement revealed to The National.

Mr Burns met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday, telling him and other Israeli leaders that a deal with Hamas is still possible, according to Israeli media reports.

He held a lengthy discussion with Egyptian officials to relay the Israeli position on the talks, sources told The National on Thursday morning.

Hamas is adamant it would stagger the release of up to 20 hostages still held in Gaza over the first 42 days of the ceasefire, with one hostage released at a time.

It also wants to ensure a “permanent ceasefire” is added to any agreement, sources said.

On Monday, the militant group said it had accepted a ceasefire proposal following months of talks led by Cairo and Doha. It released details of the proposal, a three-phase agreement that would lead to a period of “sustained calm,” a full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, and a reconstruction plan established for the enclave.

During the first phase of that deal, Hamas would release 33 Israeli hostages, both alive or dead, including women (civilians and soldiers), children (under the age of 19, other than soldiers), those over the age of 50, and sick and wounded civilians, in exchange for numbers of detainees in Israeli prisons.

The main focus of the negotiations was the “slow and gradual” rate at which Hamas wanted to release the 130 hostages, which Israel is objecting.

Hamas wants to stagger the release over a long period to use them as bargaining chips until its demands – full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, a permanent ceasefire and the unconditional return home of Palestinians displaced by the war – are met.

The militant group fears that without strong guarantees from Qatar, the US and Egypt, Israel would resume military operations in Gaza if the hostages were released too soon.

In the Wednesday talks, attended by Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, Mossad chief David Barnea and Shin Bet director Ronen Bar, the CIA chief said Israel should see an end to the war as a “comma” and “not a full stop,” Israel's Channel 12 reported.

Israeli officials claimed the Hamas proposal, received Monday night, crossed “every red line”.

However, sources speaking to The National suggest some progress has been made – with Israel agreeing to release prisoners serving life sentences in Israeli jail.

The specific prisoners to be released are yet to be negotiated, they said.

The White House has also expressed optimism a deal can be reached.

“They should be able to close the remaining gaps and we're going to do everything we can to support that process and achieve that,” National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters on Tuesday.

State Department spokesman Matthew Miller also said the US is working “very hard” to get a deal over the line but denied claims that Hamas has accepted a deal.

“Hamas did not accept the ceasefire proposal. Hamas responded, and in their response made several suggestions. It’s not the same as accepting,” he said.

The Gaza war was triggered by a deadly attack on southern Israel by Hamas, whose fighters killed about 1,200 people and held another 240 hostage. The Israeli response has to date killed more than 34,900 Palestinians and wounded twice as many.