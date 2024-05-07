Mediators return to Egypt after Hamas agrees to Gaza ceasefire proposals

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

Gaza war mediators were reassembling in Egypt on Tuesday, a day after Hamas said it had accepted proposals to end the seven-month-old war in Gaza, sources briefed on the negotiations told The National.

Israel has yet to announce its official response to the proposals ironed out by US, Egyptian and Qatari mediators over the past week. However, its surprise takeover of the Gaza side of the Rafah border crossing with Egypt suggests it intends to press on with the war in the Palestinian territory.

The deal envisages a hostage and prisoner swap between Israel and Hamas as well as the gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza and “sustainable calm”. It also provides for the return home of Palestinians displaced by the war, with some 1.5 million of them taking refuge in the southern border city of Rafah.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has repeatedly said he had no intention of ending the war in Gaza before the declared goal of annihilating Hamas is met. Agreeing to a permanent ceasefire, he contended, would be tantamount to surrendering to the militant group, which has ruled Gaza since 2007.

The mediators assembling in Egypt on Tuesday would iron out the details and logistics and make contact with Israeli negotiators, said the sources.

“The Qatari delegation will head to Cairo on Tuesday morning to resume indirect negotiations between the parties through the mediators,” a source told The National from Doha.

The Israeli Prime Minister's office said that “while the Hamas proposal is far from meeting Israel's core demands, Israel will dispatch a ranking delegation to Egypt in an effort to maximise the possibility of reaching an agreement on terms acceptable to Israel”.

In a move likely to deepen the distrust between Hamas and Israel and dishearten the mediators, the Israeli military said on Tuesday that it had established “operational control” over the Gaza side of the Rafah crossing overnight.

Israel on Monday began an assault on Rafah despite warnings of high civilian casualties, pushing the ceasefire talks with Hamas closer to the brink of collapse as they reached a critical stage.

The Israeli war cabinet unanimously decided Israel would continue its operation in Rafah despite Hamas's positive response to the ceasefire proposals, to “apply military pressure on Hamas so as to advance the release of our hostages and achieve the other objectives of the war,” added the Prime Minister's office.

“It is clear that the end of the war is approaching, even if the Israelis refuse to do so in the coming days,” a Palestinian political source said. “As the war enters its eighth month, everyone is convinced that what hasn’t been achieved during that period will not be achieved in an additional month or more weeks.”

Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike on buildings near the wall separating Egypt and Rafah in southern Gaza. AP

The Rafah crossing is the only link between Gaza and lands not controlled by Israel. Since the war started last October, it has been used to get humanitarian aid into the coastal territory.

Jordan's Foreign Minister, Ayman Safadi, said on social media site X that Mr Netanyahu was jeopardising a ceasefire by bombing Rafah.

“If Netanyahu genuinely wants a deal, he will negotiate the offer in earnest. Instead, he is jeopardising the deal by bombing Rafah,” Mr Safadi said.

Meanwhile, Jordan's King Abdullah told US President Joe Biden in a private meeting on Monday that an Israeli offensive in Rafah would lead to a “new massacre” of Palestinian civilians and urged the international community to take urgent action.

“The king warned of the repercussions of the Israeli ground offensive on Rafah, which could cause a regional spillover of the conflict,” a statement from Jordan's royal court said after the monarch had lunch with Mr Biden at the White House.

Israeli tanks entering the Palestinian side of the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt. AFP

Egypt has harshly criticised Israel since the Gaza war began, accusing it of excessive force, using food as a weapon and breaching international law.

The war was triggered by a deadly attack on southern Israel by Hamas, whose fighters killed about 1,200 people and took another 240 hostage. The Israeli response has to date killed more than 34,700 Palestinians and wounded twice as many.

The relentless Israeli bombardment has also displaced more than 80 per cent of Gaza's 2.3 million residents and razed large swathes of the enclave's built-up areas.

A week-long pause in the war in late November saw Hamas release about 100 hostages. The 130 left are believed to include the remains of about 30 who died in captivity.