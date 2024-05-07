Hamas throws political lifeline to Abbas by accepting Gaza ceasefire

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

The Gaza ceasefire deal that Hamas has accepted on Monday could boost a quest by the Palestinian Authority (PA), led by President Mahmoud Abbas, to re-establish its political relevance as a western ally at peace with Israel, observers said.

Over the past 24 hours, diplomatic efforts have turned to convincing Israel to accept the deal, which consists of a hostage and prisoner exchange, and enabling the return of displaced Palestinians.

The deal, supported by the US, also envisages a reconstruction phase, without any mention of the PA, which is dominated by the Fatah faction of the Palestinian Liberation Organisation.

Washington, however, has been recently discussing with Arab players a postwar role for a reformed PA in Gaza, as well as the restoration of a democratic rule in the PA's West Bank areas, diplomats and other regional sources say.

A senior PA official told The National that Hamas has been sufficiently weakened such that it will not oppose the PA, its main rival on the Palestinian scene, from taking over administrative functions in Gaza.

Significant support in Gaza has developed for the PA to come in, given the carnage in Gaza, the official said.

“Our position is that a ceasefire should result in the hostages going back, the Gazans going back to their homes and reconstruction,” he said on condition of anonymity.

Israel has yet to officially respond to the draft ceasefire agreement reached by US, Egyptian and Qatari mediators. Its takeover of the Gaza side of the Rafah border crossing with Egypt indicates that it intends to press on with the war.

Tahani Mustafa, senior Palestine analyst at the Crisis Group, said if a deal is struck it "would serve the PA well".

The war, she said, has been "an existential crisis for the PA and has plummeted their popularity".

The PA's response to the war, such as "not doing enough on the diplomatic front to push for a ceasefire", was seen among the Palestinian populace as "abhorrent".

"It serves the PA well to have a ceasefire in Gaza,” she said.

Although Washington wants a PA-like entity to run Gaza, it will not be able to operate in Gaza without the blessing of Hamas, Ms Mustafa said.

“The PA can’t exclude Hamas from the process. Hamas need to consent to the PA taking over the government."

The PA's strategic position has diminished since the war started with a surprise Hamas attack on southern Israel that killed 1,200 civilians.

At the same time that Israel has been bombing Gaza, it was carrying out regular incursions in the occupied West Bank to hunt out Hamas cells, it says, as well as Palestinian armed groups that formed in the area in the past few years.

Settler violence against Palestinian civilians intensified and the economic conditions in the West Bank deteriorated, with many towns besieged by Israeli forces.

They want to be able to keep telling the world that the Palestinians can never govern themselves Senior Palestinian Authority official

Popular anger also reportedly rose against the PA for not mounting its own armed resistance against Israel.

Israel, the Palestinian official said, wants Palestinian divisions to continue and the security situation in Gaza "to remain a mess".

"They want to be able to keep telling the world that the Palestinians can never govern themselves,” he said.

The official said the PA and Hamas have not discussed the issue in any serious way during several failed rounds of Palestinian national reconciliation talks that have occurred during the latest Gaza war.

Publicly, however, the PA has been supportive of Hamas.

In Ramallah, Fatah spokesman Abdulfattah Dawlah, said Hamas "has thrown the ball in Israel's court" by accepting the ceasefire deal.

It also made it harder for Israel to attack the Rafah pocket, where about 1.5 million Gaza residents have taken refuge, and where Israel claims core Hamas members are hiding.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "will try very hard to sabotage the deal", Mr Dawlah said.

Israel has also opposed a postwar role for the PA in Gaza, saying that it cannot be trusted.

The PA was in charge of Gaza from the time of the Israeli withdrawal in 2005 until a Palestinian civil war the following year resulted in Hamas taking control of the enclave.

Hazam Ayyad, a veteran Jordanian researcher who specialises in Palestinian affairs, said the PA is keen on any role in a post-ceasefire phase, however subservient to Israel.

PA personnel, Mr Ayyad said, could end up staffing crossings and enforcing Israeli restrictions on movement of goods and people into Gaza.

But in the long-run, the PA and Fatah will be incurring "more damage", he said.