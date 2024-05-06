Israeli army orders civilians to flee eastern Rafah

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

The Israeli army has ordered Palestinian civilians in several parts of eastern Rafah to flee as it begins an invasion of the southern city.

The military issued an “urgent appeal” ordering residents and displaced Palestinians in Al Salam, Al Geneina, Tabet Ziraa and Al Byouk districts to “immediately evacuate” and head towards Al Mawasi.

The army will act with “with extreme force” against militants in the area, its Arabic spokesman Avichay Adree said on X.

Palestinians in other areas of eastern Rafah have also been told to leave for Al Mawasi, a coastal area west of the city.

READ MORE Israel briefed US on plan to evacuate Palestinian civilians for Rafah operation

More than a million displaced Palestinians have sought shelter in the Rafah, on the border with Egypt, where overnight strikes killed at least 22 people, according to Palestinian reports.

Israeli media reports suggested that about 100,000 people are affected by the current military order, and that evacuating civilians from the city could take several weeks.

The UN, the US and other countries have repeatedly warned against an Israeli invasion of Rafah, saying an operation there would cause unprecedented suffering for the civilian population.

Israel has rebuffed such warnings, saying it would invade Rafah to “eradicate” Hamas and secure the release of hostages the militant group is holding in Gaza.

Thousands of Israelis have also taken to the streets to protest against an invasion, calling on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to instead secure a hostage release deal.

The army redeployed reserve troops to Gaza in late April in anticipation of an invasion.

The army said posters, text messages, phone calls and media announcements would be used to “encourage the gradual movement of civilians in the specified areas” and said the order was a “temporary evacuation”.

It said the "humanitarian zone" in Al Mawasi has been expanded, and increased relief sent to the area.

The army "will continue pursuing Hamas everywhere in Gaza until all the hostages that they’re holding in captivity are back home," it said in a statement on X.

Several attacks have been reported on Al Mawasi, a narrow area on the coast, despite it being declared a safe zone by the Israeli army.

The order comes hours after three Israeli soldiers were killed in a rocket attack, claimed by Hamas, on the Kerem Abu Salem border crossing, resulting in the closure of the key route for aid deliveries into Gaza.

Nine others were injured in the attack, which came as ceasefire negotiations hung precariously in the balance.

CIA director Bill Burns is expected to hold “emergency talks” with Qatar's Prime Minister in Doha today after successive rounds of truce negotiations between Israel and Hamas.

On Sunday, Israel said it would not commit to ending the war, which has killed more than 34,600 Palestinians, as part of a ceasefire agreement.

Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh responded, saying: "What is the meaning of the agreement if a ceasefire is not its first outcome?