Blinken urges Hamas to accept truce deal after arriving in Israel for high-stakes talks

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken renewed calls for Hamas to accept a ceasefire deal on Wednesday as he started talks with Israel's leadership.

"Even in these very difficult times we are determined to get a ceasefire that brings the hostages home – and to get it now. And the only reason that that wouldn't be achieved is because of Hamas," Mr Blinken said as he met Israeli President Isaac Herzog in Tel Aviv.

Mr Blinken arrived in Tel Aviv on Tuesday following stops in Saudi Arabia and Jordan, capping off his seventh round of shuttle diplomacy in the region since Israel launched its war in Gaza in response to Hamas’ October 7 attack.

He is also scheduled to hold talks with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, according to US officials.

Mr Netanyahu pledged on Tuesday to launch an incursion into the southern Gaza city of Rafah, where more than one million Palestinians now live after almost seven months of war, just as ceasefire negotiations appeared to be gaining steam.

His comments came hours before Mr Blinken was due to arrive to advance the truce talks – which appear to be one of the most serious rounds of mediated negotiations between Israel and Hamas since the war began. The deal is meant to free hostages seized by Hamas on October 7, bring some relief to Gaza's population and avert an Israeli offensive into Rafah and the potential harm to civilians there.

Children move a jerrycan up a slope at a camp housing displaced Palestinians in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. AFP

The current deal being discussed, brokered by the US, Egypt and Qatar, would see the release of dozens of hostages in exchange for a six-week halt in fighting as part of an initial phase, according to several diplomatic sources. Hundreds of Palestinian prisoners held by Israel would also be released, including some serving long sentences.

“Everyone is waiting for Hamas' response today to the Egyptian proposal. Unlike previous times, it seems that people in Gaza, although they are looking forward to a ceasefire and feel exhausted, are afraid of disappointment, so they stopped expecting an end to the war,” a Palestinian political source told The National.

“Everyone longs for a truce that will bring people closer to the end of the war and a return to completing their lives by rebuilding their homes, but they are also longing for a solution that puts them on the path to achieving their rights to freedom and independence,” the source said. “Until that distant goal is achieved, the fight in the ring remains ongoing to score points without the ability to strike a fatal blow.”

Mr Netanyahu said Israel would enter Rafah, which Israel says is Hamas' last stronghold, regardless of whether a truce-for-hostages deal is struck. His comments appeared to be meant to appease his nationalist governing partners but it was not clear whether they would have any bearing on any emerging deal with Hamas.

Mr Blinken, speaking in Jordan before flying to Israel, said the “focus” right now is on improving the humanitarian situation and reaching a ceasefire deal that brings Israeli hostages home. He said Israel had offered a “strong proposal” and called on Hamas to respond.

“No more delays. No more excuses. The time to act is now,” he said. “We want to see in the coming days this agreement coming together.”