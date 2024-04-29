Israel-Gaza war live: Rafah assault imminent as Blinken expands Middle East trip to Israel

<p><figure><img src="https://cloudfront-eu-central-1.images.arcpublishing.com/thenational/HVV3HZBRAEC2MGG5RBODYDLZ2A.jpg"><figcaption>US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at Ben Gurion International airport, Israel, on March 22. Reuters</figcaption></figure><em>Ellie Sennett </em>reports from Washington:</p><p>US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expanding his Middle East trip to Israel and Jordan this week, after Palestinian warnings that&nbsp;<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2024/04/24/us-tells-israel-to-open-crossings-and-co-operate-with-un-on-gaza-aid-delivery/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank" style="color: rgb(0, 78, 121);">Israel's</a>&nbsp;invasion of&nbsp;<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/04/25/egypts-el-sisi-warns-against-rafah-attack-as-nations-issue-joint-call-for-hostage-release/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank" style="color: rgb(0, 78, 121);">Rafah</a>&nbsp;could happen within days.</p><p>Mr Blinken will travel to Israel and Jordan after his World Economic Forum meetings in Riyadh<strong>&nbsp;</strong>on Wednesday.</p><p>State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said Mr Blinken will focus on the effort to secure a ceasefire in Gaza that includes the release of hostages and ensure humanitarian aid into the enclave continues or increases.</p><p><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/04/28/blinken-travelling-to-israel-and-jordan-as-rafah-invasion-looms/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank"><strong>Read more</strong></a></p>