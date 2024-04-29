Live Blog
People walk in a camp for displaced people in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip by the border with Egypt on April 28, 2024, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas. (Photo by AFP)

Israel-Gaza war live: Rafah assault imminent as Blinken expands Middle East trip to Israel

US Secretary of State to focus on securing a ceasefire and aid for Gaza, as well as the release of hostages

  • Blinken to expand Middle East trip with visits to Israel and Jordan
  • WEF: Abbas urges US to prevent Israeli assault on Rafah
  • Israel will increase amount of aid going into Gaza, military says
  • Biden repeats Rafah position in call with Netanyahu
  • UAE delivers 400 tonnes of food aid for Gaza
  • Gaza death toll reaches 34,454, with 77,575 wounded
