Live Blog
Palestinians walk next to a sewage spill near tents for internally displaced people at a temporary camp in Rafah camp, southern Gaza Strip, 26 April 2024. Since 07 October 2023, up to 1. 7 million people, or more than 75 percent of the population, have been displaced throughout the Gaza Strip, some more than once, in search of safety, according to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), which added that the Palestinian enclave is 'on the brink of famine', with 1. 1 million people (half of its population) 'experiencing catastrophic food insecurity' due to the conflict and restrictions on humanitarian access. EPA / HAITHAM IMAD

Israel-Gaza war live: Abbas urges US to prevent Rafah invasion

Speaking from the WEF meeting in Riyadh, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said the occupation of Palestine must end

Live Blog
READ MORE
KEY INFO
  • WEF: Abbas urges US to prevent Israeli assault on Rafah
  • Israel arrests 15 Palestinians across occupied West Bank
  • New proposals suggest three-week truce and release of 20 hostages
  • Two Israeli hostages seen in latest video issued by Hamas
  • Student-led Gaza protests intensify in US and Europe
  • Dozens of Palestinian children arrive in UAE for treatment
  • Gaza death toll reaches 34,454, with 77,575 wounded
LIVE UPDATES
VIDEO
COMMENT
Updated: April 28, 2024, 9:35 AM