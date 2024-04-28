Israel-Gaza war live: Abbas urges US to prevent Rafah invasion

<p>Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has issued an appeal to the US, calling on Washington to prevent Israel from entering Gaza's southern city of Rafah.</p><p>Speaking from the World Economic Forum meeting in Riyadh, Mr Abbas said&nbsp;the occupation of Palestine must end, while repeating his condemnation of the October 7 attack.</p><p>Israel will invade Rafah 'within days", he said.</p><p>"All the Palestinians of Gaza have gathered in Rafah. A small strike is all it takes to force everyone to leave Palestine."</p><p>The US is the "only country that can can prevent Israel from perpetrating that crime", he added.</p><p>An Israeli invasion of Rafah would be "the greatest catastrophe in the history of the Palestinian people", said Mr Abbas.</p>