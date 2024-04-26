Israel says civilian killed in Hezbollah shelling

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

Israel said on Friday a civilian was killed in the north of the country overnight by an anti-tank missile that was fired from Lebanon, amid intense cross-border clashes with the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah.

The deceased was named as 35-year-old Sharif Suad of the northern Israeli village of Salama. He had been driving a lorry as part of infrastructure work in the area, according to a statement by the Israel army.

Hezbollah said its fighters had ambushed a military convoy shortly before midnight on Thursday, destroying two vehicles.

In response, Israel launched a series of attacks on Hezbollah positions in the south of the country, including what it said was a weapon storage facility and a missile launch site.

Iran-backed Hezbollah and Israel have been engaged in daily cross-border attacks of increasing scope and intensity since October 8.

Tens of thousands of people have been displaced on both sides of the border due to the fighting. On the Israeli side, the cross-border fighting has killed 10 civilians and 12 soldiers, while in Lebanon, more than 350 people have been killed, including around 270 Hezbollah members.

The heavily armed group says it is carrying out the attacks in support of its embattled Palestinian ally Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Hezbollah said on Tuesday it had launched drone attacks on two Israeli military bases north of the city of Acre - its deepest attack since hostilities broke out.