Yemen Houthis offered US incentives to stop Red Sea attacks

Mediators conveyed messages from the United States to the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels, offering “incentives” including lifting the blockade of Sanaa and Hodeidah and accelerating peace talks in return for the group halting its attacks in the Red Sea, Yemeni political sources told The National.

Since the outbreak of Israel's war in Gaza in October, the Yemeni rebels, who control Sanaa and territories in the north and west, launched dozens of attacks on international shipping in the strategic waters off Yemen.

The group claimed the attacks were being carried out in solidarity with Palestinians and their ally Hamas in the coastal enclave, demanding an end to Israel’s devastating war, which has killed more than 34,000 people.

But the most recent rebel attack was two weeks ago.

"In response to the Yemeni group's attempts to target Israeli ships, the US has not only resorted to military action but also sought to convey proposals that would incentivise the militants to stop their attacks,” a Yemeni political source said.

“Messages containing incentives were sent from the Americans to Sanaa in recent weeks. These messages were delivered through envoys and mediators, including western officials, with the Omani capital, Muscat, also playing a significant role."

US officials declined to comment.

Just like Hezbollah in Lebanon and other armed groups in Syria and Iraq, the Houthis are part of the “Axis of Resistance”, an anti-western political and military coalition led by Tehran.

The heavily armed militia has bolstered its fighting capabilities since the civil war started in the country in 2014, posing a serious threat to its neighbours. Up until the end of 2018, the Houthis frequently used ballistic missiles they captured from army depots. But in the past five years, they have shifted to small, long-range, explosive unmanned aircraft that can evade radar detection.

Showing good intentions

Their attacks in the Red Sea have disrupted global shipping, forcing companies to reroute to longer and more expensive journeys around southern Africa.

This emergence as an off-script threat to Israel and a strategic shipping route prompted retaliatory strikes by the US and Britain since February. Washington also designated the militia that has seized control of Yemen's capital in late 2014 as a “terrorist group”.

A second Yemeni political source indicated that the US incentives offered to the Houthis “include measures to show Washington's good intentions, such as accelerating the Yemeni peace process, ending the war, and fully lifting the blockade” on Sanaa airport and the Houthi-controlled port of Hodeidah.

“Logically, these steps would require Washington to reconsider its designation of the Houthis as a terrorist organisation and probably recognise its authority in some areas of Yemen.”

The two sources declined to comment on how the Houthis have responded to the incentives, whether positively or negatively.

The reduction in the frequency of Houthis attacks comes as indirect talks between Iran and the US attempt to build on an unannounced truce in Iraq to expand it across conflict-hit areas of the Middle East. The truce saw a cessation of attacks by Iraqi militias on US forces.

The Yemeni political sources reported that during "secret indirect talks" held with the Iranians in Oman about three months ago, there was an American effort to persuade Tehran to help de-escalate the "Yemeni front."

“But the Iranian delegation informed them that the decision was up to Houthis, and that the Americans must speak to them,” said one of the sources.

This week, Tim Lenderking, the US special envoy to Yemen, told The National in an interview that “at the end of the day, the United States wants to return, move away from attacks in the Red Sea to de-escalation, and keep the focus on peace”.