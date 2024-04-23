Israel claims it killed two senior Hezbollah members in south Lebanon

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

Israel on Tuesday claimed it killed two senior members of Hezbollah, including a figure in the Lebanese armed group's elite Radwan force.

Israeli forces released footage of a drone bombing a car on Tuesday morning to the north of the southern Lebanese city of Tyre, the first time this area has been attacked since hostilities broke out on October 8.

סיכולו מהווה פגיעה משמעותית ביכולת המערך והארגון במרחב.



בנוסף, במהלך הלילה חוסל במרחב ארזון המחבל מחמד ח'ליל עטיה, מחבל מרכזי ביחידה האווירית של כוח רדואן בארגון הטרור חיזבאללה. במסגרת תפקידו עטיה היה מעורב בהכנה וביצוע של מתווי טרור לשטח הארץ — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) April 23, 2024

The victim was Hussein Ali Azkoul, who Israeli forces said was an operative in Hezbollah's aerial defence unit in southern Lebanon.

In a separate attack, Israel said they had killed Mohammad Khalil Atieh, a “significant” member of the Radwan forces's aerial unit. Both men were accused of serious involvement in attacks on Israel.

READ MORE Cyber attack on Lebanon state internet provider Ogero disrupts services

Hezbollah confirmed the two deaths, without alluding to their seniority.

About 300 Hezbollah fighters have been killed since hostilities began.

Wissam Tawil, a top commander in the Radwan forces, was the most senior Hezbollah figure to be killed in the fighting when his car was attacked in January.

The Radwan force is Hezbollah's secretive special operations unit and is named after its former military commander Imad Mughniyeh, otherwise known as Hajj Radwan.

Since October 8, Hezbollah and Israel have been engaged in daily cross-border exchanges of fire in south Lebanon. The attacks have gradually increased in intensity and scope, leading to fears of an all-out war between the two sides.

Hezbollah says it is carrying out its attacks in support of its embattled Palestinian ally Hamas in the Gaza Strip. The Shiite Lebanese armed group and political party says it will not cease hostilities until Israel ends its brutal campaign, which has led to the death of about 34,200 Palestinians.