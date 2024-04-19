Explosion at Iraqi base causes large fire

An explosion occurred at a military base in Iraq early on Saturday, causing a large fire.

The Popular Mobilisation Forces department in Babil province, south of Baghdad, said that an air strike had hit Kalsu base.

Images on social media showed a large blaze at the site.

Muhanad Al Enizi, member of Babil Provincial Council, said in a statement that three soldiers had been wounded.

“There were at least five explosions, probably from drone strikes against Hashid Al Shaabi sites," he said.

The base reportedly houses PMU, Iraqi army and federal police forces.

The PMF claimed the US was behind the strike. US Central Command did not immediately comment.

The US conducted a series of strikes on targets in Iraq and Syria following attacks on American troops in the region.

But there have been no attacks on US troops since early February so a sudden strike that would break that relative calm appeared, on its face, to be an unlikely escalation.

The reported air strike comes as Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani is concluding a visit to Washington during which he discussed plans for the withdrawal of US and allied troops from the country.