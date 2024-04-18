Palestinians start new businesses despite threat of Israeli attack on Rafah

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

Resilient Palestinians are starting new businesses in Gaza's southern city of Rafah – despite the threat of an Israeli ground assault looming over them.

A dessert shop owner and baker, who both fled Israeli attacks on northern Gaza, told The National on Thursday that they are starting afresh to support their families and help fellow Palestinians.

More than 1.3 million Palestinians have sought sanctuary in Rafah from the Israeli onslaught further north. The city at the border with Egypt was home to about 300,000 people before the Israel-Gaza war.

Israel's leaders have vowed to attack the packed city, despite the US, EU and regional governments warning that the civilian death toll would be huge.

“We keep hearing about the threats of invasion in Rafah, but if we continue to wait for what they plan, we will not make any progress. We will only face more destruction and loss of hope,” said Ahmad Al Khalidi, 50, who a month ago opened a dessert shop in the city.

“I moved my family out of Rafah, but I still run my business there. We live under stress and constantly follow the news.”

Gazans have no stability, he said, adding that he was considering buying a solar system to power his business, but is undecided due to the possible Israeli ground attack.

Abu Ibrahim Mattar, 62, opened a bakery in the city and is determined to carry on producing bread, brushing aside Israeli threats of a new offensive.

“I will continue working and serving my nation here in Rafah, even if the Israeli army invades Rafah and I lose my new project,” Mr Mattar told The National.

He fled Gaza city when he lost his bakery there to Israeli shelling.

“The project cost me a lot to start up, as we are working with simple tools and lacking many basic elements,” said Mr Mattar.

However, people “want to continue living, its been six months, and we are waiting for the war to stop so we can return to our homes in Gaza city”, he added.

“We still have nothing,” said Mr Ibrahim Mattar.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Attia, 40, hopes that Israeli threats to invade Rafah prove false.

“The situation is very difficult for everyone,” he told The National. “Rafah is already a small town and cannot accommodate one million displaced people, so if they want to move people, where are they supposed to go?

“Rafah is the only lifeline remaining for the people”.

More than 33,900 Palestinians – mostly women and children – have been killed since Israel launched strikes and a ground offensive in Gaza more than six months ago, the Gaza Health Ministry reported on Thursday.

The total number of people injured now stands at 76,770.

Israel launched its onslaught in retaliation for Hamas attacks on Israeli communities on October 7, in which about 1,200 people were killed and 240 abducted.