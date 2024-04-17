Cyber attack on Lebanon state internet provider Ogero disrupts services

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

Lebanon's state internet provider Ogero came under a 10-day cyber attack that ended on Sunday, a source has told The National.

“Services all over Lebanon were interrupted,” the source said. “[Attacks] increased tremendously in the last two weeks.”

While the perpetrator was not immediately confirmed, suspicion has fallen on Israel, which has ramped up its technological and cyber warfare amid its conflict in south Lebanon with Hezbollah.

Israeli cyber attacks on Lebanon are common.

However, the impact of the attack appeared underwhelming, as Lebanon's population already endures recurring connectivity problems.

User complaints about slow speeds are common, as are strikes at Ogero and other internet providers. Industrial action, related to pay disputes, often leads to internet blackouts.

In an earlier cyber attack this year, information screens at Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport were hacked with anti-Hezbollah messages.

Since October 8, Iran-backed Lebanese armed group and political party Hezbollah has been engaged in near-daily cross-border attacks with arch-enemy Israel.

Hezbollah says it is carrying out strikes in support of its embattled Palestinian ally Hamas in Gaza.

Much of the focus on the conflict has been the steadily increasing death toll and expansion in the scope of cross-border attacks.

But the exchanges have also seen a rise in the impact on technology.

Passenger jets arriving at Beirut's airport are having to use alternatives to GPS to help them land because of jamming and “spoofing” blamed on Israel, which risks interfering with flight navigation.

Since the onset of the Israel-Gaza war, Israel has admitted to increasing GPS jamming in the region in a bid to thwart attacks by Hamas and Hezbollah.