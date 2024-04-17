At least 13 wounded in Hezbollah strike on northern Israeli town

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

At least thirteen people have been wounded in strikes on a Bedouin border village in northern Israel.

Lebanon’s Hezbollah claimed responsibility for the attack on Wednesday, which it said targeted a military reconnaissance headquarters in the Bedouin village of Arab Al Aramshe.

The group said the attack, using guided missiles and drones, was in retaliation to Israel’s “assassination of a number of resistance fighters”.

Israel’s national emergency service said the victims, “men in their 30s”, had been evacuated to the Galilee Medical Centre in Nahariya. One of the men was critically wounded.

First responders made no mention of military casualties but said paramedics were working “in co-operation” with an Israeli military medical force.

The Israeli army said it identified a “number of launches from Lebanon” and “struck the sources of the fire” but made no mention of wounded soldiers.

Israel and Hezbollah have been engaged in a violent conflict since October 8, a day after Israel launched its military offensive in the Gaza Strip.

The attacks, which were initially focused along the border, have gradually increased in depth and intensity, stoking fears of an all-out war.

Hezbollah says it is carrying out the attacks in support of its Palestinian ally Hamas in Gaza.