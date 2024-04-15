Sudan civil war: EU calls for improved mediation to end conflict

Senior European diplomats on Monday described several meditation attempts to end the year-long Sudanese civil war as "ineffective" and vowed to better co-ordinate talks to pressure the two warring parties to end the conflict.

The EU is co-hosting with France and Germany a conference for Sudan in an effort to raise funds for humanitarian aid.

"The Sudanese people are also the victims of indifference," said French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne at a press conference in Paris, speaking alongside his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock, European Commissioner for humanitarian aid Janez Lenarcic and EU foreign chief Josep Borrell.

"People are dying because two ruthless generals are staging their struggle for power at the expense of the population," said Ms Baerbock. "The suffering no longer appears in the headlines but the suffering of people on the ground is inconceivable."

"Sudan might face a disastrous famine. In a worst-case scenario, one million people might starve this year."

The EU also wants to increase political pressure on the Sudanese military, led by Gen Abdel Fattah Al Burhan, and Gen Mohamed Dagalo's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), to stop fighting and allow more aid in.

"We're leaving too much freedom to the belligerents to procrastinate and bargain because they are dealing with different interlocutors," Mr Borrell said in Paris.

"We have to step up our efforts. We have to push the belligerents to consider ending hostilities."

An estimated 27 million people – more than half of Sudan's population – are in need of humanitarian aid, with 18 million at high risk of famine, the UN says.

The civil war has also led to the largest displacement crisis in the world, with more than 9 million people forced to flee.

Sudanese refugees wait for their turns to fetch water from wells made available by the NGO Doctors Without Borders (MSF) at the Farchana refugee camp, Chad. EPA

Yet the Sudanese war has been eclipsed by other major crises in the world including the war in Ukraine and Gaza. Only 5 per cent of the UN's February $4.1 billion appeal for Sudan has been met so far.

Representatives of a dozen countries were invited for closed-door political talks after which a pledging conference is scheduled. The closing event is expected to be attended by French President Emmanuel Macron and representatives of Sudanese civil society.

Germany will pledge an additional €244 million ($260 million), said Ms Baerbock, and the EU €355 million, said Mr Lenarcic. "It's a war that is born of the madness of two men, impacting 15 million Sudanese men and women, and there are no words to describe the atrocity and suffering," he said at a joint press conference.

Among those invited to political discussions that are aimed at better co-ordinating mediation efforts are Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan, UAE Minister of State; Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al Rabeeah, supervisor general of the King Salman Relief Centre; and Hamdi Loza, Egypt's deputy foreign minister.

Organisers chose to not invite representatives of the warring parties in Sudan. "It’s above all about humanitarian aid today," said Ms Baerbock. "It's also our goal to co-ordinate [so] that belligerents cannot play one off against the other."

The UK, the US and Norway have also been invited to political talks. The UK, represented at the conference by Richard Benyon, Climate, Environment and Energy Minister, has been holding talks with the RSF as recently as last month, The Guardian reported on Monday.

Gen Al Burhan and Gen Dagalo have been engaging in what EU officials have described as "forum shopping", as a consequence of numerous mediation channels.

They include an American-Saudi mediation proposal that collapsed shortly after it was signed in Jeddah in May.

There are other parallel mediation efforts led by the African Union and Igad, an intergovernmental trade authority headquartered in Djibouti.

Mr Lenarcic said the warring parties had not respected the obligations they committed to in Jeddah. "There are countries that are close to one or the other side and we are calling on them to impress upon the two warring parties to respect their international legal obligations as far as international humanitarian law is concerned," he said.

War in Sudan one year on - in pictures