Wreckage of Iranian missiles and drones bound for Israel found in Iraq

Fragments of Iranian missiles and drones have been spotted in different parts of Iraq after the weekend attack against Israel, security officials said on Monday.

At least one ballistic missile was shot down by a US Patriot battery in the Kurdistan region in northern Iraq, an Iraqi security official told The National. It landed in Soran district outside the regional capital, Erbil.

Wreckage of a drone was also found in an open area outside the province of Najaf, another official said. They were all intercepted by US forces on the way to intended sites inside Israel. No casualties were reported.

Other fragments were also reported to have fallen in the area by residents.

On Saturday, Iran fired more than 300 drones and missiles at sites inside Israel, marking a major escalation in the war in Gaza that threatens to heighten tensions in the region.

The attack came after Iran had vowed to retaliate for an Israeli strike on its Damascus embassy compound on April 1 that killed two senior Iranian commanders and other members of its elite force.

Iran has warned Israel of a larger attack on its territory if it retaliates against Tehran's retaliatory strike.

Many Iraqis told The National that they saw and heard several Iranian drones and missiles during the attack.

Israel, the US and Britain shot down the majority of drones and missiles, including in Iraq.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said Tehran gave fair warning to countries of the region and the US by serving notice 72 hours before the attack.

The Iraqi government has refrained from denouncing Iran's use of its airspace.

Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid said it was necessary to “reduce tension and not to expand the conflict” in the region.

“Wars will not solve people's problems but aggravate the conflicts between nations,” he said as he called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

An anti-missile system operates after Iran launched drones and missiles towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel April 14. Reuters

Supported by US European Command destroyers, the US Central Command said on Monday that it “successfully engaged and destroyed” more than 80 one-way attack drones and at least six ballistic missiles intended to strike Israel from Iran and Yemen.

This includes a ballistic missile on its launcher vehicle and seven drones destroyed on the ground in Iranian-backed Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen before their launch, it added.

“Iran's continued unprecedented, malign, and reckless behaviour endangers regional stability and the safety of US and coalition forces,” it said.

It vowed to “support Israel’s defence against these dangerous actions by Iran. We will continue to work with all our regional partners to increase regional security”.