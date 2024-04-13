Vessel seized by 'regional authorities' north-east of UAE's Fujairah, UKMTO says

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations on Saturday said a vessel had been seized by “regional authorities” 50 nautical miles north-east of Fujairah in the UAE.

The UKMTO agency said in a statement that it had received a report of the incident, but did not clarify which regional authorities it meant.

British maritime security firm Ambrey also reported a “boarding” incident at the same location on Saturday.

The identity of the ship was not immediately clear.

The reported seizure comes amid a disruption to marine traffic in the region after the Iran-aligned Houthi group in Yemen began launching drone and missile attacks on ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden in November in solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza war.

At the same time, there has been a resurgence in attacks on ships by Somali pirates after a lull of several years.

The Houthi attacks have forced many shipping firms to reroute their vessels to the longer and more expensive journey around southern Africa, and stoked fears that the Israel-Hamas war could spread to destabilise the wider Middle East.

The US and Britain have carried out strikes against Houthi targets in response to the attacks, while a US-led coalition and a European Union force have been deployed to protect ships.