Palestinian killed in settler rampage after Israeli teenager went missing in West Bank

A Palestinian was killed and 30 others injured when dozens of Israeli settlers stormed a Palestinian village in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on Friday, shooting and setting houses and cars on fire, Palestinian health officials said.

The rampage came after an Israeli teenager went missing, with the search party clashing with Palestinian villagers.

Benjamin Achimeir, 14, went missing at around 6.30am from Malachi Hashalom, a settler outpost near Ramallah, the Israeli army and a family member said.

The Israeli army said that air, ground, police and other forces were involved in the search, "blocking roads and scanning the area".

Thousands of people joined them, said Israel Ganz, head of the Binyamin Regional Council, which provides services to Israeli settlements in the area.

"Thousands of volunteers from across the country are searching together with army units and the council," he said in a video statement.

"All possibilities are on the table, and all forces are treating every scenario seriously. We will remain here until we find Benjamin."

Israeli settlers search on Saturday for a boy who went missing near the Palestinian village of Al Mughayyir in the occupied West Bank a day earlier. Reuters

Hannah, sister of the missing teenager, said her brother was familiar with the area, where he often herded sheep.

"They raided the village when the army arrived to back them up."

Armed with guns and stones, the settlers stormed the village of Al Mughayyir, some 500 metres west of Malachi Hashalom.

In the ensuing violence, at least one person was killed and 30 wounded, the Palestinian health ministry said.

The Palestine Red Crescent said at least 10 people were wounded, most of them by live fire, and that some ambulances trying to reach the area were shot at.

The head of Al Mughayyir's local council, Ameen Abu Alia, said settlers had attacked the village previously but Friday's raid was the most intense, with about 400 armed settlers, backed by military forces, firing at residents, vandalising the village and setting several houses and cars ablaze.

Israeli settlers set fire to several homes and vehicles in Al Mughayyir. AFP

He said they were still assessing the damage when the Israeli military sealed off the village, placing a checkpoint at its only entrance.

Late on Friday the army said security forces had moved to disperse "violent riots" in the area, adding that "rocks were hurled at... soldiers, who responded with fire".

"Forces operated to withdraw Israeli civilians who entered the town of Al Mughayyir," it said.

"As of this moment, the violent riots have been dispersed and there are no Israeli civilians present within the town."

The army disclosed that one soldier was taken to hospital after being hurt "as a result of the rock hurling".

Earlier on Friday, two Palestinians were killed in confrontations with Israeli forces in the northern West Bank, Palestinian medics and the military said. Hamas said one of those killed was a local commander.

The military said the target of the soldiers' raid was Mohammed Daraghmeh, a local Hamas commander. It said Daraghmeh was killed in a shoot-out with Israeli soldiers who discovered weapons in his car.

The army alleged that Mr Daraghmeh had been planning attacks on Israeli targets but provided no evidence. It also said assailants hurled explosives at soldiers.

The West Bank, which Israel has occupied since 1967, has seen a surge in violence since early last year, which has intensified since the Israel-Hamas war erupted on October 7.

Since then, at least 462 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli troops or settlers in the West Bank, according to Palestinian official figures.

Faced with the mounting violence, Washington and some of its allies have for the first time imposed sanctions on some settlers.

Excluding annexed east Jerusalem, the West Bank is home to around 490,000 Israeli settlers who live in communities considered illegal under international law.

The Israel-Hamas war started when Hamas killed 1,200 Israelis, mostly civilians, in a surprise attack and incursion into southern Israel. Around 250 people were seized as hostages by the militants and taken to Gaza.

Israel's retaliatory offensive has killed at least 33,634 Palestinians in Gaza, most of them women and children, according to Gaza's health ministry.