At least 29 killed in Israeli air strike on home in Gaza city

At least 29 civilians were killed and dozens of others injured in an Israeli air strike on a house in Gaza city on Friday, the Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.

The air strike targeted the home of the Tabatibi family in the Sidra area of the Daraj neighbourhood, Wafa said.

The Israeli military also launched air strikes on the northern areas of the Nuseirat camp in central Gaza while its troops blew up a number of buildings north of the camp.

Israeli warships shelled a primary school in the camp, killing one civilian and injuring dozens of others, Wafa said.

The attacks follow an air strike on the popular Firas Market in Gaza city on Thursday that killed at least six people and injured 20 others.

Civil defence teams were working to recover bodies and people trapped under the rubble after the market was hit by two missiles, Wafa said.

The news agency said more deaths and injuries were reported after Israel bombed another market in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, without providing figures.

Gaza’s Health Ministry said at least 63 Palestinians have been killed and 45 injured in Israeli attacks across the enclave in the past 24 hours.

The number of people killed in the Gaza since the war began on October 7 rose to 33,545 on Thursday, most of whom were women and children, the ministry said. The number of injured reached 76,094.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday that he planned to keep up the war in Gaza but was also preparing for scenarios in other areas.

Israel is concerned that Iran is preparing to retaliate for the killing of a senior general and six other Iranian officers in an air strike on the country's embassy compound in Damascus on April 1.

“Whoever harms us, we will harm them. We are prepared to meet all of the security needs of the State of Israel, both defensively and offensively,” Mr Netanyahu said in comments released by his office following a visit to the Tel Nof air force base in southern Israel.

Israel has not said it was responsible but Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said on Wednesday that Israel “must be punished and it shall be” for the Damascus attack.