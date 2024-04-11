Australian women lose bid to sue Qatar Airways over strip search

A group of Australian women who were strip searched before boarding flights at Doha airport have lost a legal bid against Qatar Airways.

In an incident that sparked international outrage, Qatari authorities pulled women off 10 planes at Doha Airport in 2020 and forced them to take invasive gynaecological exams.

Authorities were hunting for the mother of a newborn found abandoned in an airport bathroom, and would not let the women back on the plane until they had been cleared.

Three Australian women caught up in the searches lodged legal action against Qatar Airways, claiming they were assaulted and falsely imprisoned throughout the ordeal.

However, an Australian judge dismissed the case because the women were not searched on board the aircraft, citing an international convention covering airline liability, news agency AFP reported.

Read more Woman describes Qatar airport strip-search horror

Federal Court Justice John Halley indicated they could instead amend the claim to seek damages against the operator of Hamad International Airport.

The incident fuelled concerns about Qatar's treatment of women as the Gulf state prepared to receive thousands of foreign visitors for the 2022 football World Cup.

Australia's government later cited it as a reason to block Qatar Airways from operating more flights into the country.

Qatar's Prime Minister Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani previously offered his "sincerest apologies for what some female travellers went through".