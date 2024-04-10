Khamenei says Israel must be punished for Damascus attack

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei used his Eid Al Fitr sermon to renew threats of retaliation over Israel's April 1 strike on the Iranian embassy compound in Syria.

He also said Israel's intensified bombing of Gaza during Ramadan left a "bitter taste" for Muslims and criticised western governments for their support of Israel.

The Israeli strike on Iran's embassy compound in Damascus killed senior members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, including Mohammad Reza Zahedi, who led the Quds Force in Syria and Lebanon, and sent tensions soaring between the countries.

“When they attack our consulate, it means our territory has been attacked,” state outlet Irna quoted Mr Khamenei as saying during Eid Al Fitr prayers at the Grand Mosque in Tehran.

“The evil regime made a mistake and must be punished and will be punished.”

Mr Khamenei has vowed revenge, warning last week that Israel would be "slapped", while other officials have threatened attacks against Israeli embassies.

President Ebrahim Raisi also said Israel would be punished for the attack, which Iran-backed groups have compared to the US assassination of IRGC Quds Force chief Qassem Suleimani in January 2020.

Also on Wednesday, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said his country would strike Iran if attacked by Tehran.

"Absolutely, we'll retaliate in Iran," Israel's Kan public broadcaster quoted him as saying. "If Iran attacks Israel, we'll respond in Iran, because we won't stand any such assaults as our responsibility for our citizens.

"Iran is the head of the snake – there is no Hamas without Iran, no Houthis, no Shiite-Syrian militias and no Hezbollah."

Israel cancelled leave for combat soldiers and has increased GPS jamming in response to threats from Iran.

The Israeli Defence Ministry said preparations for a response to an Iranian attack have been completed amid reports the country is on high alert.