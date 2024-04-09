Hamas considers new truce proposal ahead of Eid Al Fitr

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

Hamas is considering a new framework for a truce proposed during the latest round of negotiations in Cairo before Eid Al Fitr, which marks the end of Ramadan.

The move comes as displaced Palestinians return to Khan Younis, in southern Gaza, where they have been confronted by the devastation of the war, following the withdrawal of Israeli troops from the city.

A Hamas source told AFP that mediators from Qatar, Egypt and the US suggested an alternative temporary ceasefire in the Gaza conflict, which has raged for six months.

The three-part proposal would halt fighting for six weeks to allow hostages held by Hamas to be exchanged for Palestinian detainees in Israeli jails.

Hamas said it "appreciates" the efforts of mediators in the talks, but accused Israel of failing to respond to any of its demands.

"Despite this, the movement's leadership is studying the submitted proposal," the militant group said in a statement.

After months of fierce fighting, Israel announced at the weekend that it withdrew its forces from Khan Younis to allow troops to recuperate in preparation for the next phase of the war, including an incursion into Rafah. More than a million displaced Palestinians have sought shelter in the city, on the border with Egypt.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said a date was set to send troops into the city. Foreign powers and humanitarian groups have urged Israel not to carry out an operation in Rafah over fears it would cause mass civilian casualties.

Mr Netanyahu and Israeli military commanders have insisted that an operation in the city is necessary to achieving victory over Hamas.

"It will happen – there is a date," Mr Netanyahu said in a video.

In response, the US, Israel's main ally, repeated its objections to a military operation in Rafah, saying it would "ultimately hurt Israel's security".

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said it was "the right time for a truce", as strikes continued to pummel Gaza.

More than 33,100 Palestinians have been killed since October 7, Gaza's health authorities said. The war began when Hamas led an attack on Israel that killed about 1,200 people.