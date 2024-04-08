Hezbollah commander killed in strike on southern Lebanon, Israel says

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

The Israeli military on Monday said a field commander in Hezbollah's elite Radwan Force was among three members of the Lebanese group killed in a strike on southern Lebanon.

Ali Ahmad Hussein was responsible for the planning and execution of several attacks on Israel, the military added.

Iran-backed Hezbollah, a powerful Lebanese militia and political party, announced his death in a statement without indicating his rank or where he died.

Israeli forces released footage of fighter jets bombing a building where the three Hezbollah members were believed to have been.

Several people were injured in the strike, which caused "severe damage to property and homes adjacent to the targeted house, which is located in a residential area", Lebanon's state-owned news agency reported.

It said more than 10 families lost their homes in the attack.

Hezbollah and Israel have been engaged in almost daily cross-border fire since October 8, with the violence increasing fears of all-out war. Hezbollah has said it is carrying out attacks in support of Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Tensions in the region increased sharply last Monday when two senior commanders in Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps were killed in an Israeli air strike on the Iranian embassy compound in Damascus.

Brig Gen Mohammad Reza Zahedi and Brig Gen Mohammad Hadi Haji Rahimi were killed in the attack, along with five officers, Hossein Amanollahi, Mehdi Jalalati, Mohsen Sadaqat, Ali Agha Babaei and Ali Salehi Rouzbahani.

Brig Gen Zahedi was commander of the IRGC's Quds Force in Lebanon and Syria, wile Brig Gen Haji Rahimi was a senior commander in the IRGC's foreign operations arm.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian arrived in Syria on Monday as part of a regional tour that began in Oman, Iran's semi-official news agency Tasnim reported. He is to hold talks with senior Syrian officials about issues including the situation in Gaza, it said.

Iran has vowed to avenge the deaths of the IRGC members killed in the Damascus strike. It has warned that Israel's embassies are no longer safe.

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah is expected to refer to the deaths of the commanders in a speech on Monday afternoon.

On Friday, he warned Israel would face retaliation and described the attack on the Iranian embassy as a “turning point”.