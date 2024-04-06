Lebanon-Israel frontier flares up after speech by Hezbollah leader

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

Israel escalated its bombardment of south Lebanon overnight on Friday following a speech by Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, killing at least five fighters.

Three of the fighters killed belonged to the Amal Movement, a Hezbollah-allied political party that officially joined the conflict in February. The other two were members of Hezbollah.

The three Amal fighters – Moussa Al Moussawi, Mohammad Wehbi, and Mohammad Shait – were killed in Israeli strikes on a “military compound of the Amal Movement” in the Marjaayoun district, the Israeli army claimed. Residents of the area said the building struck was an office belonging to the party.

It was the first time the Israeli army specifically named the Amal Movement.

The statement did not specify why the Amal compound had been attacked, but said that “throughout the war, the Amal Movement operated against the state of Israel and planned to carry out an additional attack on Israeli territory in recent days.”

A statement by the Amal Movement said the three fighters were killed “while carrying out their national and jihadist duty in defence of Lebanon and the South".

Meanwhile, Hezbollah announced the death of two of its fighters in similar circumstances.

The hours before and after Mr Nasrallah’s Quds Day speech – highly anticipated following Israel’s strike on the Iranian embassy compound in Damascus on April 1 – were tense. The strike sparked fears of a broader escalation, with Israel temporarily closing at least 28 embassies following the threat of retaliation.

In his speech, the Hezbollah leader pledged that Iran would retaliate against Israel, describing its attack on the Iranian embassy in Damascus as a "turning point".

The Iran-allied group has engaged in daily fighting with Israel, in support of its ally Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Hezbollah has consistently made a ceasefire in Gaza a condition of a ceasefire in Lebanon.

Cross-border fighting intensified overnight Saturday, following Mr Nasrallah’s speech and the death of the fighters in Hezbollah and the Amal movement.

Israeli bombardment on south Lebanon was particularly intense overnight in Marjaayoun, where several villages suffered “harsh” Israeli artillery and white phosphorus attacks, according to the state news agency. It also reported Israeli reconnaissance planes flying over villages throughout the night “all the way to the outskirts of the city of Tyre.”

In Lebanon, cross-border exchanges have killed at least 347 people, mostly Hezbollah fighters, but also at least 68 civilians, according to an AFP tally.