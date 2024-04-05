Thousands march on Quds Day amid heightened Iran-Israel tensions

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

The Israeli strike on the Iranian embassy in Syria this week sparked fears of a broader escalation, with Israel temporarily closing at least 28 embassies around the world amid the threat of potential retaliation.

Tehran's vow of revenge has increased tensions as thousands marched in Iran to mark Quds Day, an international pro-Palestine event that takes place each year on the last Friday of Ramadan.

Hassan Nasrallah, leader of Hezbollah in Lebanon, delivered a televised speech for the occasion. Stages were set up for crowds to watch in Beirut and Baghdad, as Mr Nasrallah spoke from an undisclosed location.

The Hezbollah leader spent much of the speech praising Iran and its regional positions.

He commemorated the Iranian generals killed in the Israeli strike on the Iranian embassy in Damascus and said their deaths marked a "turning point", without explaining how.

"This is a turning point. There is what was before it, and what was after it," said Mr Nasrallah.

He condemned Israeli forces for acting in Gaza as if they had "lost their minds". Iran-backed Hezbollah has engaged in cross-border fire with Israeli forces almost daily since the start of the war in Gaza.

Two senior Iranian military officials, including Mohammad Reza Zahedi, commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' Quds Forces in Lebanon and Syria, were killed in the Israeli attack on the Iranian embassy in Damascus.

But experts told The National they do not expect a major escalation so soon after the strike.

“Iran needs to respond at some stage. But if we don't see a direct military response within the first 24 hours, it means it is a postponed response and might be a security attack," said Mohanad Hage Ali, senior fellow at the Carnegie Middle East Centre in Beirut.

The embassy attack marked a shift in unspoken “red lines” between the two countries and reignited fears of a regional conflagration amid the war in Gaza, he added.

In Tehran, thousands joined a funeral procession for the Iranian officials killed in the Israeli attack. Marchers chanted “death to Israel” and “death to America” and held banners commemorating those killed.

People attend the funeral procession in Tehran on April 5 for seven Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps members killed in a strike in Syria, which Iran blamed on Israel. AFP

Experts said they did not expect there to be major escalation from the "axis of resistance", an informal Iranian-led coalition that include Hezbollah. Mr Hage Ali said he “fails to see a flare up in Lebanon based specifically on that attack".

Israel has expanded its attacks in Lebanon, but Hezbollah has appeared to remain cautious and has avoided a full-scale conflict.

“The repercussions for Lebanon are currently unknown. It depends how Iran will answer, but I don’t see it crossing lines," a western diplomatic source said. “Israel capitalises on Iran's reluctance to go to war by strategically targeting key figures and infrastructure within the 'axis'."

The diplomat said Israel faced an “uncertain endgame”.

In this context, the risks from any miscalculation remain at an all-time high. Iran finds itself in an untenable position, needing to retaliate without providing Israel with a pretext to start a conflict it does not want.