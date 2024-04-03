Death of six children in Iraq lorry accident sparks anger

The death of six children in a road accident in southern Iraq has outraged Iraqis, who blame government corruption and neglect for putting lives at risk.

Pupils in the town of Haritha in Basra province were hit by a refrigerator lorry as they crossed the road on Tuesday. Six pupils were killed and at least 14 others were injured by the vehicle, with some of the schoolchildren in critical condition with severe head injuries, hospital officials said.

The Interior Ministry said the lorry's brakes had failed, preventing the driver from stopping it ploughing into the pupils. It said the driver had been arrested.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani ordered an immediate investigation into the incident, his office said. Local authorities in Basra declared a three-day period of mourning.

Angry residents of Basra took to the streets on Tuesday night, demanding better infrastructure and improved safety measures.

Salma Albu Bsairi, a school principal in Haritha, said two or three similar incidents take place every year in the same place.

“Haritha is neglected,” she said at the protest. “The local government doesn’t take care of us, they leave the pupils crossing the streets without any safety measures.

“The pupils and their families are suffering. If nothing happens we will shake Basra,” she warned the authorities.

A girl receives hospital treatment in Basra after at least six pupils were killed and 14 injured when a lorry ploughed into them on their way out of school. AFP

Basra is Iraq’s second-largest city and sits on about 70 per cent of the country’s proven oil reserves of an estimated 153 billion barrels. It borders Iran and Kuwait and is the country’s only outlet to the Arabian Gulf.

But like other parts of Iraq, its infrastructure is in disrepair. Many roads are marked with potholes and lack lighting due to decades of war, neglect and endemic corruption.

Since the 2003 US-led invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein, Iraqis across the country have been holding pro-reform protests to demand improvements, including better infrastructure, public services and an end to corruption.

“There are two criminals that killed them: the driver and the state,” said Nadhah Al Eidani in a video posted on X while he waited outside the morgue after the accident. Four of his children – three boys and one girl – were killed.

“We have been calling for a footbridge that doesn’t cost 10 million Iraqi dinars [about $7,500].” Every day the families rush to the school to help the children cross the street, he added.

An Iraqi man talks on the phone outside a hospital in the southern city of Basra after the accident on April 2. AFP

Unicef said it was “deeply saddened by the tragic accident” and wished a quick recovery to those injured.

“Our deepest condolences go out to all those affected by this heartbreaking loss,” it said in a statement.

According to Health Ministry figures, more than 4,900 people were killed in road accidents in Iraq in 2022. Officials often blame drivers for ignoring the speed limit, using their phones behind the wheel and driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

A security camera showed a crowd of pupils crossing the street when the driver lost control and ran over them before the lorry overturned. Footage on social media showed bloodstained bags and shoes littering the pavement as people rushed to the scene.