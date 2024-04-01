Israelis protest against Netanyahu in Jerusalem amid mounting anti-government anger

Live updates: Follow the latest from Israel-Gaza

Tens of thousands of people rallied against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government on Sunday in what has been described as the largest protest since the Gaza war began in October.

Anti-government protesters and relatives of Israeli hostages held in Gaza united outside the Knesset building to call for his resignation, a day after hostage families said they were stepping up action against Mr Netanyahu.

Demonstrators also marched to Mr Netanyahu's Jerusalem residence and blocked entrances to the city, where protest groups have erected a tent city outside parliament.

Thousands of protesters gather outside the Knesset in Jerusalem on Sunday demanding the resignation of Benjamin Netanyahu's government. Reuters

Local media said the demonstration was the largest anti-government rally since the war began in October.

Participants chanted “elections now” and called for the Knesset to abandon a spring break time in the midst of growing political turmoil in the country.

“The military reservists don't get to take break time. The hostages don't get to take break time. You the citizens don't get to take break time. But somehow they can?” Opposition leader Yair Lapid was quoted by Haaretz as saying.

“In what country in the world are such people still in office after what happened to us?

Protesters also took aim at a divisive military exemption granted to the Ultra-Orthodox, the extension of which has threatened to topple Mr Netanyahu's fragile government.

Mr Netanyahu filed a last-minute deferment on the extension ahead of its March 31 deadline as the issue continues to divide his cabinet.

War cabinet minister Benny Gantz has threatened to quit the government if the extension is renewed, describing it as a “serious moral failure”.

According to army figures, a record 66,000 Ultra-Orthodox men were exempted from mandatory military service over the past year.

The issue, long a point of contention in Israel, came to a head amid Israel's continued war in Gaza and a rising military death toll, with 600 soldiers confirmed killed since October 7.

Protests also continued in Tel Aviv, where relatives of hostages blocked a major motorway and continued calls for a ceasefire deal.

Mr Netanyahu on Sunday claimed Israel has “shown flexibility” in its negotiations, saying Hamas is “hardening” its positions.

It came hours after relatives of Gaza captives accused Mr Netanyahu of repeatedly “torpedoing” chances of a hostage release deal.

“We have all witnessed Prime Minister Netanyahu’s personal political interests repeatedly drive his decision making. We see how his concern for the stability of his coalition trumps his clear duty and responsibility – saving the lives of Israeli citizens, bringing back our loved ones from captivity,” they said during a ceasefire rally in Tel Aviv.

The group said it would pursue Mr Netanyahu “relentlessly” until he is removed from power.

“With the support of the public, we will not back down until you relinquish your seat of power, and make way for a leader who can and will return our loved ones from captivity in Gaza,” they added.