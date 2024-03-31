Car blast kills 7 in Syria's Azaz town

At least seven people were killed and about 30 injured on Saturday in a car blast in a busy market place in the rebel held Syrian town Azaz near the Turkish border, residents and rescuers said.

Sources said the blast occurred during peak late night shopping after breaking the fast during Ramadan. “It's timing comes with heavy congestion by shoppers,” one witness Yaseen Shalabi told the Reuters news agency.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility. The Arab-populated town is run by Syrian rebel groups.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights also reported “a car bomb exploded in the middle of a popular market” in Azaz, in Aleppo province.

The UK-based organisation, which has a network of sources inside Syria, said the blast caused “significant damage” and ignited a fire.

It added that ambulances and rescue personnel were at the scene.