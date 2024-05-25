Saudi Arabia’s KSrelief backs WHO’s critical work

The World Health Organisation signed funding agreements worth $19.4 million with the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief) on Saturday.

They will jointly address global health challenges including emergency responses, and reinforce the WHO’s operations in Sudan, Syria, and Yemen.

Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus, director general of the WHO, thanked Saudi Arabia for supporting the organisation's humanitarian efforts.

READ MORE UK and Saudi Arabia pledge $5m to tackle rising levels of malnutrition in Somalia

‘’Every generous contribution is a beacon of hope for thousands of vulnerable people, including women and children,’’ he said.

“WHO and KSrelief have a long-standing strategic partnership. This continued support reflects our mutual goal of addressing global health challenges.”

The agreements were signed by Dr Ghebreyesus and Dr Abdullah Al Rabeeah, supervisor general of KSrelief, at the opening of the World Health Assembly in Geneva.

“These co-operation agreements affirm the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's dedication to saving lives and safeguarding futures,” Dr Rabeeah said.

“KSrelief is pleased to work with the WHO to jointly address global health challenges and serve vulnerable communities around the world.”

The WHO said that the funds would support ‘’vulnerable communities around the world suffering from conflict, disease outbreaks and weakened health services’’.

The World Health Organisation's initiatives include life-saving dialysis treatment for people in Sudan facing kidney failure and continuing medical relief efforts in Syria following the disruption caused by the huge earthquake that struck south-eastern Turkey last year.

In Yemen, the WHO is tackling outbreaks of diseases including measles and cholera, and the funding will also be used to improve clean water provision and hygiene.