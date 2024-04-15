Kuwait Emir appoints Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al Sabah as Prime Minister

Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Meshal has issued a decree to appoint Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al Ahmad Al Sabah as Prime Minister and to ask him to form a new government.

Sheikh Ahmad replaces Prime Minister Sheikh Dr Mohammed Sabah Al Salem, who submitted his government's resignation to the Emir following recent elections.

Sheikh Ahmad is a Kuwaiti economist and has served as head of the Crown Prince’s Court since 2021. In 2009, Sheikh Ahmad was appointed minister of oil and minister of information, holding those portfolios for two years.

He served as health minister from 2005 to 2007, as transport minister from 1999 until 2006, minister of planning and minister of state for administrative development affairs from 2003 until 2005 and finance minister from 1999 and 2001.

Former Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sheikh Dr Mohammed Sabah Al Salem. Photo: Kuna

On Sunday, 41 of Kuwait's 50 MPs met informally inside the National Assembly and agreed on the agenda for the coming session. Key issues include raising the cost-of-living allowance for Kuwaitis, amending the election commission law and extending the power of the judiciary to citizenship issues.

The meeting came amid reports that Sheikh Dr Mohammed refused to form a government unless certain conditions were met.

A decree issued by Sheikh Meshal postponed the opening session of parliament to May 14, after it was previously set for April 17.

Disputes between appointed Kuwaiti government and elected MPs have often led to political paralysis. The latest election was the fourth to be held since December 2020.