Kuwait elections: Emir warns against boycott amid voter fatigue

Voters in Kuwait are preparing to go to the polls to choose their next parliament on Thursday as the Emir warned against boycotting the vote amid fears of low voter turnout.

The National Assembly elections are taking place on Thursday, marking the first time that elections are being held during the final ten days of Ramadan in the country.

Only 200 candidates, including 46 members of the recently dissolved parliament and 20 from previous assemblies, are competing for the 50 seats of the National Assembly. Just 13 of the candidates are women.

The elections are being held after Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad Al Sabah dissolved parliament in February when MPs refused to censure a lawmaker who reportedly insulted the ruler.

With days to go before the election, Sheikh Meshal addressed the nations during an annual Ramadan speech in which he urged Kuwaitis to “participate positively and actively” in the upcoming vote.

“Today I address you as a father’s letter to his children, wishing you, as we approach the 2024 National Assembly elections, to choose well those who represent you, and not to choose those whose goal is to achieve personal interest, create crises, or undermine constitutional constants,” Sheikh Meshal said in his address.

The Emir also reiterated the need to fight “chaos” – a word he has repeatedly used in speeches since officially becoming Emir following the death of his half-brother Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah.

READ MORE: Kuwait hotline to report citizenship fraud stirs up election debate

According to Bader Al Saif, Assistant Professor of History at Kuwait University, the Emir's speech focused on the two major themes of elections and national identity.

The Emir's discussion of national identity and need to fight “chaos” was a reference to previous attempts to deal with citizenship fraud in the country, said Prof Al Saif.

“The term used in the inaugural speech reappears in relation to past mishandling of the Kuwaiti nationality file and the damage it has wrought on identity deeming these violations an attack on the state. Lauds state efforts in a clear reference to Ministry of Interior activities last month,” he said in a post on X.

The government unveiled a hotline last month following the revocation of Kuwaiti citizenships from more than 30 individuals, who authorities accused of obtaining citizenship through fraudulent means or false statements.

The Ministry of Interior cited the right to “withdraw citizenship if it was granted by fraud or based on false statements”, and “the withdrawal of nationality if a person is convicted within 15 years of being granted Kuwaiti nationality for a crime involving moral turpitude and dishonesty”.

Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad Al Sabah gestures during an oath taking ceremony as the new Emir of the country at a special session of the National Assembly in Kuwait City. EPA

Kuwait has been gripped by domestic political disputes for years. The overhaul of Kuwait's welfare system has been a major issue of contention, and has prevented the country from taking on debt. That has left it with little in its coffers to pay bloated public sector salaries, despite generating immense wealth from its oil reserves.

Thursday’s vote marks the fourth in four years after previous parliaments were either dissolved by Emiri decrees or invalidated by the country’s Supreme Court, which reinstated a previous assembly only for the Emir to dissolve it via decree once again.

Kuwait’s parliament has been repeatedly dissolved by the ruling Emirs after failing to move forward amid tensions with the government, with the country’s Constitutional Court last year annulling a 2022 decree overturning another such annulment. The country’s late Emir Sheikh Nawaf then annulled that parliament again and held an election for a new parliament, which was dissolved by Emir Sheikh Meshal with the February decision.

“I plan to vote this time around because it is only my second time being eligible to vote and I believe my vote matters. A lot of my friends from my generation said they won’t bother because the same MPs whose loyalties lie with their own tribes and families will make it to parliament and we expect them to clash yet again with the government,” Ahmed Al Hamad told The National.

Another Kuwaiti, who asked only to be named by his first and second name, told The National he would be boycotting the vote as he does not feel his vote would break the political impasse that has characterised Kuwaiti politics for the past decade.

“I believe my vote won’t make a difference, especially as my district has voted loyally to the same MP for the past 3-4 elections. These MPs claim to represent us Kuwaitis and vow to work with the government but every time they reach the assembly a new issue comes up and another impasse takes hold,” said Ahmed Yousif.

Kuwaitis watch parliamentary elections on a screen at the headquarters of a candidate, in Kuwait City, Kuwait. EPA

Speaking ahead of the elections, Clemens Chay, a research fellow and expert on Kuwait at the National University of Singapore's Middle East Institute, told The National he does not expect a low voter turnout.

“The last parliamentary elections saw a respectable turnout, and with the optimism surrounding the appointment of Sheikh Dr Mohammed Sabah Al Salem as Prime Minister, there is renewed impetus for Kuwaitis to participate in the democratic process by casting their ballots. While voter fatigue is understandable, the privileged position of electoral rights makes a boycott an improbable scenario,” Mr Chay said.

The Kuwaiti parliament consists of 50 members who are elected via direct secret ballot. Electoral districts in Kuwait are divided into five districts, with each district electing ten members. The voter has the right to cast only one vote for one candidate. The number of people eligible to vote currently stands at 834,733, according to the latest official statistics released by the government.

Kuwait is the only Gulf Arab state to have an elected parliament with powers to hold the government to account through measures such as votes of no confidence against cabinet ministers, including the appointed prime minister.